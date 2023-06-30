Lawsuit challenges Arkansas law requiring age verification of new social media users

A group representing large tech firms filed a lawsuit Thursday in federal court challenging Arkansas' new law requiring age verification for new social media users.

NetChoice, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit firm that represents major social media companies such as Meta -- the parent company of Facebook and Instagram -- TikTok and Twitter, filed suit against the state in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas, arguing the new law, known as the Social Media Safety Act, violates the First Amendment rights of internet users and could put their private information at risk.

In April, Arkansas became one of the few states in the nation to restrict social media access for kids when it passed Senate Bill 396, now Act 689, which will require large social media companies to contract with third-party vendors to perform age verification checks before people can create a new social media profile. Those younger than 18 will be required to seek parental permission before they can open an account under the law.

In its 34-page complaint, NetChoice argues the law has "burdened access to what for many are the principal sources for speaking and listening."

"We're suing Arkansas today to protect First Amendment rights and keep online speech accessible," Chris Marchese, an attorney and director of litigation at NetChoice, said in a news release. "This law empowers the state to tell Arkansans what types of information they're allowed to access online, forces them to hand over their most sensitive documents to use the internet, and seizes decision making from parents and families. That is an unconstitutional power grab, and we're petitioning to put a stop to it."

The law defines social media companies as a forum that allows users to upload, create or view content from other accounts and allows users to "interact with other account holders or users, including without limitation establishing mutual connections through request and acceptance."

Although the law contains many exemptions, including for email providers, companies that provide direct messaging services, streaming services, news, sports, entertainment websites, online shopping, or "other content that is pre-selected by the provider and not user-generated."

Also exempt from the law are companies that generate less than $100 million, which according to the lawsuit could spare social media platforms such as Truth Social, Twitch, Mastodon and Discord. Additionally, social media platforms whose "primary purpose is not social interaction," such as LinkedIn, or provide cloud storage service are exempted.

[DOCUMENT: Read the lawsuit challenging the bill » arkansasonline.com/630netchoice/]

Notably, social media services that make up less than 25% of a company's revenue also would be exempted, which could mean YouTube -- owned by Google -- would be immune from requiring age verification, the lawsuit claims. Social media companies that violate the new age checks could be subjected to a $2,500 fine for each violation.

Additionally, the law takes specific aim at TikTok, saying a company "that allows a user to generate short video clips of dancing, voice overs, or other acts of entertainment" are not exempted.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has backed the law since it was introduced in March, saying it was a commonsense way to protect children by requiring parental oversight of their social media accounts while also taking on "big tech."

"For years, social media companies have gotten away with exploiting kids, and it's proven to have a negative impact on their mental health," Sanders said in a statement Thursday. "I promised to hold Big Tech accountable to protect kids and empower parents. I am confident in the Attorney General's ability to vigorously defend this law."

During the legislative process, the act's lead sponsor, state Sen. Tyler Dees, R-Siloam Springs, said the law's age verification checks would apply only to those creating accounts after the law takes effect Sept. 1.

One of the main criticism of the act is the implications of age verification checks, which will require new users to submit a digital version of a government-issued ID to prove their age, potentially exposing sensitive information to an online database. Personal information won't be submitted directly to social media companies but rather a third-party firm that specializes in verifying users, according to the law.

However, the law prohibits social media companies from retaining access to personal data, with state Rep. Jon Eubanks, R-Paris, a co-sponsor of the law, telling his House colleagues in April that third-party firms regularly "dump" the personal information they hold.

The lawsuit also states the Social Media Safety Act illegally preempts federal law, which already regulates what information websites can collect on children. Additionally, the lawsuit argues the law is unconstitutionally vague and attempts to illegally regulate out-of-state businesses.

In a statement, Attorney General Tim Griffin, who is the defendant in the lawsuit, said, "I look forward to vigorously defending Act 689."

NetChoice is represented by Rogers-based attorneys Katherine Campbell and Marshall Ney from the law firm Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP.

NetChoice also seeks a preliminary injunction that would prevent the state from enforcing the law while the lawsuit proceeds in federal court.

The Arkansas law is not the first of its kind to restrict social media use for children. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed a pair of bills into law in March requiring age verification for users. The Utah law also creates a social media curfew for those younger than 18, where they will be prohibited from using social media between 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

NetChoice also has filed a lawsuit challenging a California law, which passed last year, that regulates what private data websites can collect on those younger than 18.