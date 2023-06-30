Add 4 seats to court

The Supreme Court is running amok, and it's past time we got it under control. In the year since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, abortion has been effectively banned (with extremely limited exceptions) in 14 states. Nearly one in three Americans lost access to abortion care.

On top of that, the ethical crises keep piling up. We've seen Republican mega-donors footing the bill for Clarence Thomas' vacations, mortgage payments, and family tuition; Samuel Alito taking dinners with conservative anti-abortion activists, accepting a lavish vacation from someone with business before the court, and allegedly leaking reproductive health decisions; and Neil Gorsuch selling property to an executive that had business before the court just days after his lifetime appointment was finalized.

We can't let this continue. Congress must stop the out-of-control right-wing majority on the Supreme Court. The only way to do that is to restore ideological balance to the court by adding four more seats.

I'm urging our legislators to stand up as a governmental body and rein in this illegitimate court by passing the Judiciary Act.

LOLA THROWER

North Little Rock

Use competency test

As we watched our governor and state lawmakers rush to pass legislation, it seemed to me that a quick course on the U.S. Constitution and a competency test should be required of all our representatives.

Think what they could accomplish for Arkansas. Think of time and taxpayer money saved if they dropped the pursuit of penalizing people over basic human rights. Do our representatives think we won't notice, or could they be ignorant of constitutional protections for all people?

JANE MORTON

Fayetteville

Golf courses suffering

What is going on with the golf courses these days? It seems that Rebsamen and First Tee are suffering from a lack of funds to keep the courses in good condition. After War Memorial and Hindman Park were closed (by whom?), the remaining courses available have unfortunately seen a lack of funds for upkeep.

Some people love golf, some people don't; but there has been no progress to develop War Memorial or Hindman Park. The remaining courses are suffering. Why?

RUTHANN MAGNESS

Mabelvale