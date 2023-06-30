LIVE! music: Music Depot opening in downtown Rogers

All aboard! The Music Depot opens on July 7.

"We kind of leaned on the rail yard history down there," said Anthony Ball of Music Moves ahead of Freedom Festival this June. Music Moves will host a celebration with two performances by the Ton3s, a North Carolina-based, modern-day quartet-style group, known for their blend of soul, R&B and funk.

"We want it to be a community space where we can do music performances, but in the daytime, we'll put on classes, workshops, clinics with students and the surrounding Northwest Arkansas area," Ball says.

The mission of Music Moves is to educate the community about Black music and art through performance. They also offer materials to educators and provide a curriculum for education.

Learn more about Music Moves at musicmovesar.com or get tickets for the grand opening at musicdepotnwa.com.

ELSEWHERE

Common Roots open a sold out house show for Adam Hambrick starting at 7 p.m. today in Bentonville. The concert hosted by City Sessions. Learn more at citysessions.org.

Big Piph & Tomorrow Maybe perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday for the Summer Forest Concert series in the North Forest at Crystal Bridges. Tickets are $20 ($16/members, free/youth ages 18 and younger). crystalbridges.org.

Ozark Folk Jamboree with Arkansauce, Chucky Waggs and Ashtyn Barbaree starts at 6 p.m. today and then picks back up at 5 p.m. tomorrow with Eureka Strings, Front Porch, Rachel Ammons and Will Gunsleman for the Railyard Live concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. Shows are free; tables and chairs are available for reservation.

Sons of Otis Malone will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the Siloam Music Festival at the Chautauqua Amphitheater in Memorial Park in downtown Siloam Springs. There will also be performances by a jazz band, community choir and children's choir. The event will have a patriotic theme for Independence Day. discoversiloam.com

Ashley Cooke performs a free show at 9 p.m. today at SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel in West Siloam Springs.

Note: Funk Factory will play a rescheduled Kidz Night for the Gulley Park concert series on July 20. Find out more at fayetteville-ar.gov/concerts.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.