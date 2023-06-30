Police beat: LR police arrest 2 in theft from mail box

LR police arrest 2 in

theft from mail box

Little Rock police early Thursday morning arrested two people they say stole mail from a post office blue box using a stolen key, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over Kytrevian Bankston, 22, near 1601 N. Shackleford Road around 12:45 a.m. after following him from the Westside Post Office at 11415 Huron Lane. Allysia Brown, 26, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Bankston and Brown opened the blue mailbox at the post office using a stolen key, police said, and a search of the vehicle uncovered about 30 pieces of stolen mail, the collection box key, at least two handguns and marijuana.

Brown had a gun under her seat, an arrest report stated, but it was not clear if that firearm was separate from the two listed as being in Bankston's possession.

Both face one felony count of breaking and entering and 30 felony counts of theft of property. Bankston faces three additional felony forgery counts, a felony drug possession count, a felony theft by receiving account, and a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license. Brown faces an additional misdemeanor count of carrying a weapon.

Bankston and Brown were both being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday evening, according to an online inmate roster. Bankston did not have a bail amount listed, while Brown was held in lieu of a $12,000 bond.