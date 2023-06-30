Mallett’s drowning not tied to riptide

Rip currents did not contribute to the drowning of White Hall High School football Coach Ryan Mallett on Tuesday near Destin on the Florida Gulf Coast, according to authorities.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, in an online statement posted Wednesday afternoon, gave more details into the drowning of the 35-year-old, a former University of Arkansas and NFL quarterback. Citing investigators, the sheriff's office reported that Mallett began struggling while attempting to swim to a second sandbar about 150 feet offshore of the beach near Gulf Shores Drive in Destin. The Destin Fire Control District issued a report posted on the sheriff's Facebook page that Destin Beach Safety received a call about a "swimmer in distress" at "precisely" 2:12 p.m. Eastern.

"Destin Beach Safety quickly arrived on scene, where they were informed that one of the swimmers had submerged and failed to resurface," the district reported.

"Two lifeguards promptly entered the water to assist the swimmers and recover the submerged individual. An additional lifeguard entered to help locate and rescue the submerged swimmer.

"Once the patient was brought to shore, lifeguards along with the help of Destin Fire paramedics immediately commenced life-saving measures."

Yellow flags, which indicate to swimmers a medium hazard in the water and to exercise caution, were flying at the time of Mallett's death, the sheriff's office reported, citing there had been "widespread media information." It added there were no indications of any "riptides," or rip currents.

The sheriff's office also posted body camera video of a deputy rushing to the scene.

"The recent event in Destin [Tuesday] – the tragic loss of life – it's always difficult when we lose a tourist or resident here," Sheriff Eric Aden said in an on-camera interview. "We have no indications of any dangerous conditions out there. The entire Okaloosa County, as well as Destin, were not under any red flags or double flags despite some of the misperceptions out there. ... It just seems to be just a tragic accident and not something to do with the surf or tides or currents."