Marlins break up no-hitter, knock off Red Sox

BOSTON -- Jean Segura's infield single broke up Brayan Bello's no-hit bid with nobody out in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins followed with three more hits to break a scoreless tie and beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 on Thursday night.

Bello held the Marlins hitless through seven, retiring major league batting leader Luis Arraez all three times he faced him. Arraez, who also drew an intentional walk in the eighth, saw his batting average drop from .396 to .392.

"That guy threw a really good game," Arraez said. "He was nasty today."

Bello (5-5) struck out five and walked one. He was charged with an earned run when Chris Martin relieved him and gave up an RBI single to Jon Berti that made it 1-0.

A base hit by Jesus Sanchez loaded the bases, Nick Fortes hit into a 5-2-3 double play. After Arraez was intentionally walked to load the bases, Jorge Soler struck out to end the inning.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. added a solo homer in the ninth -- his fourth in the past five games -- to complete the three-game sweep and send Boston to its fifth straight loss. The Marlins have won five straight and 11 of their past 13 to rise 14 games above .500 for the first time since 2003.

"It was incredible to be a part of [the sweep]," said Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo, who allowed only three hits before leaving a scoreless game with one out in the seventh. "The team, how we're playing, the energy in the clubhouse, everyone's pulling for each other, no 'I' guys. It's just a lot of fun."

BLUE JAYS 2, GIANTS 1 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run home run, Chris Bassitt struck out a career-high 12 over six shutout innings and host Toronto beat San Francisco.

RAYS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Luke Raley homered in the first inning, Wander Franco and Josh Lowe drove in two runs each in a five-run third and Tampa Bay beat hist Arizona.

ASTROS 14, CARDINALS 0 Kyle Tucker homered and drove in five runs, Alex Bregman hit his third grand slam this season and Houston blew out Adam Wainwright and host St. Louis. Houston had 18 hits, its most since Sept. 10, 2019, against Oakland. Bregman, Yainer Diaz and Corey Julks had three hits each. Wainwright (3-3) gave up 6 runs, 6 hits and 3 walks in 1 2/3 innings, his shortest start since a 15-7 loss to Baltimore on June 17, 2017.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 3, METS 2 Devin Williams struck out Starling Marte to strand the bases loaded in the ninth inning and Milwaukee Brewers hung on for a victory over host New York, which dropped to a season-high nine games under .500 at the halfway point.

PIRATES 5, PADRES 4 Henry Davis capped his first three-hit game with go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning that rallied host Pittsburgh for a three-game sweep that stretched San Diego's losing streak to five.

PHILLIES 3, CUBS 1 Kyle Schwarber homered on the game's first pitch, Taijuan Walker won his fifth straight start and surging Philadelphia beat host Chicago. The Phillies won for the 18th time in 23 games.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 9, ANGELS 7 Eloy Jimenez and Zach Remillard had two-run singles in the third inning and visiting Chicago beat Los Angeles. Shohei Ohtani broke the Angels' record for home runs in a month with his 14th homer of June, a two run shot in the ninth.

YANKEES 10, ATHLETICS 4 Josh Donaldson hit a 472-foot home run in an eight-run sixth inning, Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three RBI and visiting New York beat Oakland.

ROYALS 4, GUARDIANS 3 (10) Jose Ramirez stole home for the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, but host Kansas City rebounded to beat Cleveland on pinch-hitter Freddy Fermin's two-run double in the bottom half.

TIGERS 8, RANGERS 5 Spencer Torkelson homered twice and Andy Ibanez had the go-ahead RBI single as Detroit beat host Texas.





