Mississippi County man facing weapons charges ordered to remain in jail pending his trial

A Mississippi County man arrested last August in Jonesboro on multiple firearms and drug charges was ordered held for trial Thursday by a federal magistrate judge who ruled the defendant "is simply too dangerous for any conditions I could impose."

Dexter Burks, 23, of Blytheville, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Little Rock last February on charges of possession of a machine gun, possession of a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of fentanyl. Those counts mirror charges filed in Craighead County District Court on Aug. 30, 2022, following Burks' arrest on Aug 7 by Jonesboro police following a traffic stop. The state charges were dismissed after Burks was federally indicted.

Under questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Hinojosa, Jonesboro police detective Josh Wiiest testified that Jonesboro police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Nettleton Avenue and Caraway Road for driving without headlights after dark when Burks, who was sitting in the back seat, jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot. Wiiest said that Burks ran east through a Walgreens parking lot and was located about six minutes after the stop, hiding in the playground area of a nearby daycare center.

Wiiest said as Burks was running, he slipped and fell, dropping a small bag or satchel that, when recovered by police later, was found to contain two-and-a-half ounces of marijuana contained in a mason jar and two baggies, a set of scales and a quantity of pills later found to contain fentanyl, according to a police report, although Wiiest later said he had no knowledge of that.

Police also found a Glock30S, a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol equipped with a 30-round magazine loaded with 28 rounds, a tactical laser sight and a "Glock switch" conversion device to switch the pistol to full automatic fire. Wiiest said the weapon had been tossed on top of the Walgreens awning as Burks ran through the parking lot.

He said Burks admitted to police that the marijuana belonged to him but denied owning the pistol, although he said Burks admitted taking it from the vehicle and tossing it because of his background as a felon. A check of the serial number showed the pistol had been stolen, Wiiest said.

"He said an unknown male left the gun in the car so he grabbed it when they got pulled over and took off running," the detective said. "He said the pills, he thought were Ecstasy, which he takes on a regular basis."

Wiiest said he and Lt. Kenny Oldham, a Jonesboro detective assigned as a task force officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, fired the pistol to confirm that it would fire the contents of the magazine with one trigger pull.

"I put 10 rounds in it knowing it was a fully automatic weapon," Wiiest said as he described what happened next. "I pulled the trigger and a second or less, it was over as the barrel of the gun continued to rise out of control."

At that point, he said, Oldham took the pistol and reloaded.

"When TFO Oldham shot it, the magazine exploded," Wiiest said. "It shot live rounds everywhere and the magazine was in I don't know how many pieces."

Burks' attorney, Cheryl Barnard with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, asked Wiiest about the test-firing session.

"The magazine literally exploded," he said. "It threw live rounds and actually a few of them hit me where I was standing over his right shoulder, it just exploded while he was shooting. Of course, we didn't really know what had happened. I was picking up pieces, I picked the spring up, pieces of the magazine."

"Detective?" Barnard began, sounding skeptical.

At that point, U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray cut in.

"Do you shoot firearms very often?" he asked Barnard.

"Not lately," the attorney replied.

"When you shoot a round as hot as a .45-caliber, a .45-caliber fully automatic machine pistol, the heat becomes so great it causes rounds in the magazine to go off and that's what would have happened here," Ray said. "It puts an exclamation point on just how dangerous those kinds of weapons are, and they're in the hands of people who have personally no knowledge of firearms."

Then, turning to Wiiest, Ray asked how many rounds Oldham had loaded into the pistol and why a second test was needed.

"If I see a man your size who can't control 10 rounds and ends up with the gun vertical," Ray said, "what exactly caused Mr. Oldham to decide he wanted a turn? ... So Mr. Oldham takes the gun and puts an unknown number of rounds in it to see how he does with it and it blows up on him ... I hope that's a cautionary tale you circulate among law enforcement circles."

Ray said he was very familiar with Glock 9-millimeter pistols equipped to fire fully automatic, but he said it was the first time he had seen such a device affixed to a .45-caliber weapon. He said the substantially increased chamber pressures generated by a .45-caliber round over a 9-millimeter round in a pistol not designed for automatic fire would virtually guarantee a catastrophic failure after only a few rounds.

"That weapon would have already been hot when Agent Oldham picked it up," Ray chided the detective. "It's lucky nobody was injured or killed from that experience."

Arguing for Burks' detention, Hinojosa said that in addition to being found with a fully automatic, high-caliber pistol, Burks had had numerous run-ins with Blytheville police. His first felony conviction came in 2016 after he was arrested with firearms on him and named as a suspect in a number of shootings. She said he also had a history of fleeing when police tried to arrest him, eight arrests for failure to appear and nine reports of absconding while on probation or parole.

"He's proven over and over that he won't abide by any court rules or court orders," she said.

Rejecting Barnard's proposal that Burks either be released to the custody of his grandmother or ordered to in-patient drug rehab, Ray said that Burks' history indicated that he would likely not follow any rules set forth in a rehab facility. Calling Burks' conduct "inherently dangerous and violent," Ray said he didn't believe any set of conditions would be able to assure the safety of the public and ordered Burks to remain in jail until trial.

"The government has demonstrated by clear and convincing evidence that he is simply too dangerous for any conditions I could impose," he said.