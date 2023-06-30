



Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour because of what her manager called a "serious bacterial infection" and her ongoing recovery. Guy Oseary said on Instagram on Wednesday that the 64-year-old singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill Saturday. He said she's expected to make a full recovery. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," Oseary said. The tour was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15. Live Nation confirmed the postponement. The Celebration tour is scheduled to make stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among other cities, and its first leg was slated to end Oct. 7 in Las Vegas. Oseary said rescheduled dates would be shared soon.

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi said this week that he's taking a break from touring as he seeks to adjust to the effects of Tourette syndrome. His announcement follows his Saturday performance at the Glastonbury Festival, where he appeared to lose his voice and the crowd carried him through his songs. "First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards," Capaldi said. "The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future," he said. Tourette's is a neurological disorder that causes individuals to make involuntary sounds and movements, often referred to as tics. Capaldi, 26, revealed in September that he had been diagnosed with the condition. He was due to perform in Zurich this week and then proceed on a tour that included Australia, South Korea, Iceland and the United Arab Emirates. However, Capaldi said he was "still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come." In April following the release of a Netflix documentary about the Grammy-nominated star, Capaldi said he was happy to have had his symptoms diagnosed. At the time, he said he was trying "not to learn too much" about Tourette's because it would often make his condition feel even worse. The documentary, titled "How I'm Feeling Now," shows the fear and anxiety that plagued Capaldi as he returned home to Scotland and tried to write new songs during the pandemic.





Lewis Capaldi performs during the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)





