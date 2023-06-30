NEWS IN BRIEF

Unemployment falls in state metro areas

The state’s major metropolitan areas tagged along in May when Arkansas set a new low for unemployment at 2.7%. Seven of the eight metro areas reported declines, with Northwest Arkansas registering the state’s lowest joblessness rate at 1.9%.

Most job gains were posted in Central and Northwest Arkansas, the state’s most populous regions.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports only one area did not decline, with the Memphis-West Memphis metro area remaining unchanged at 3.8% — tying Texarkana with the highest joblessness rate in Arkansas.

U.S. unemployment was 3.7% in May.

Fort Smith reported an unemployment rate of 2.7% in May; Hot Springs was at 2.2%; the Little Rock area recorded 2.3%; and Pine Bluff was down to 3.4%. Only two metro areas reported year-over-year job losses: Hot Springs and Memphis-West Memphis.

— Andrew Moreau

Southwest pilots ask for strike clearance

DALLAS — The pilots’ union at Southwest Airlines is asking federal mediators to open the way for a strike, saying that big differences remain over pay and other items despite three years of bargaining over a new contract.

The request Thursday by the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association doesn’t mean a strike is imminent, even though union members voted nearly unanimously in May to authorize a strike.

If mediators grant the union’s request, pilots could strike but only after a 30-day cooling-off period, during which the White House could delay a walkout or Congress could impose a settlement on both sides.

Adam Carlisle, Southwest’s vice president of labor relations, said the two sides are meeting regularly and the company has proposed industry-leading compensation and changes in pilot scheduling. He said further mediation will drive negotiators closer to an agreement that helps both sides.

The union’s move is the strongest step yet toward a strike by any of the major pilot unions, which are seeking raises as travel and airline revenue rebound from the pandemic.

In a letter to mediators, union officials said Dallas-based Southwest has been “evasive” and refuses to seriously discuss pay, work rules and other topics.

— The Associated Press

Index jumps 16.20 to finish at 835.36

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 835.36, up 16.20.

“Financials led the S&P 500 index higher following the release of the Federal Reserve Board’s annual bank stress test which demonstrated that 23 of the nation’s largest banks are well positioned to weather a severe recession,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen’s Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.