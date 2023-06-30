Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

North Little Rock sanitation trucks available for food spoiled by power outages

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 6:12 p.m.
Jaqueline Benitez shows the food inside her refrigerator at her home in this Feb. 13, 2023 file photo. (AP/Allison Dinner)

Two sanitation trucks have been stationed in North Little Rock for residents to dispose of food waste caused by power outages from the June 25 storms, the city announced Friday.

Both trucks will be available Friday and Saturday at: 

— 6800 Indian Hills Drive, Indian Hill Elementary School, on the south side parking lot of the school, adjacent to Wigwam Street.

— 2105 Arkansas 161 in the Rose City neighborhood, across the street from a Sonic drive-thru and on the same side of the street as a Family Dollar store.

The trucks will be available until 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT