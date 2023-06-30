Northwest Arkansas’ Ozark Regional Transit making changes in Rogers

ROGERS -- Public transit riders in Rogers will see a change starting Monday to a hybrid system of fixed-routes and on-demand transit, an effort by Ozark Regional Transit to more effectively transport passengers during peak usage times.

"We have identified that there is a need to connect the uptown and downtown areas with fixed route services," said Joel Gardner, executive director. "It is our hope that this peak service offering will be the precursor to fixed route service between uptown and downtown all day, every day."

Rogers has been an exclusively "on-demand transit" model for the past few years, and ridership data from the service has outlined the greatest desired ridership times, destinations and pickup locations. A new schedule and route, called Route 51, is based on that peak use, according to a news release from Ozark Regional Transit on Thursday.

Route 51 will complement the existing service and vice versa, according to the release. Both models will run concurrently for a morning period and again during an afternoon period.

During the peak hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m and 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Ozark Regional Transit will have two of its vehicles in service dedicated to the fixed route. The number of on-demand transit vehicles will be reduced from three to a single vehicle during those periods.

At the end of Route 51's two daily periods, the fixed-route buses will convert to on-demand.