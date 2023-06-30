BASKETBALL

Harden picks up 76ers option

James Harden picked up his $35.6 million contract option for next season with the Philadelphia 76ers, with the franchise exploring trades to move the veteran scorer, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Harden informed the 76ers of his choice Thursday ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline to pick up the option, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the decision was not made public. Harden, 33, could have declined the option and decided to try for free agency. The Sixers had the right to offer him a $210 million, four-year deal, $8 million more overall than any other team. But the person who talked to the AP on anonymity Thursday said it while it wasn't definite Harden would be traded. The 76ers, per league rules, could not talk contract with Harden's representatives before today and they were set to abide by the terms after they were found guilty of tampering last offseason and ultimately stripped of second-round draft picks. The stage, though, seems set for yet another blockbuster Harden trade after he forced his way out of Houston and Brooklyn. Harden led the NBA in assists this season with 10.7 per game but it was his wildly fluctuating offense that frustrated Sixers fans and helped doom Philadelphia in an Eastern Conference second-round loss to Boston. Harden is a 10-time All-Star but essentially forced his way with trades out of Houston and Brooklyn.

Drummond opts in

Veteran center Andre Drummond exercised his player option to return to the Chicago Bulls next season Thursday. Drummond, 29, was in and out of the rotation this season, averaging 6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game after signing with Chicago in July. The two-time All-Star has averaged 13.2 points and 12.7 rebounds over 11 seasons with Detroit, Cleveland, the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Chicago.

Spurs G enters guilty plea

San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte Graham has pleaded guilty to a driving while intoxicated charge stemming from a July 2022 speeding stop. The Wake County (N.C.) District Attorney's office confirmed the deal Thursday, adding the speeding charge was dismissed. Graham faces sentencing on July 27. According to the police report, Graham was pulled over at 2:39 a.m. on July 7, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C., for driving 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, Graham displayed signs of impairment, was taken into custody and transported to the Wake County Detention Center. Graham submitted to a breath test for alcohol and results indicated a 0.11 breath alcohol concentration, above the state limit of .08.

BASEBALL

All-Star starters announced

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was elected to his 11th All-Star Game and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League's lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. Trout was voted to start for the 10th time and will be joined in the AL lineup by teammate Shohei Ohtani, who last week was chosen at designated hitter as the league's top vote-getter in the first round. Nine first-time starters were picked by fans, including three Rangers: catcher Jonah Heim, shortstop Corey Seager and rookie third baseman Josh Jung. Texas second baseman Marcus Semien was chosen for his second start. Tampa Bay first baseman Yandy Daaz and outfielder Randy Arozarena were among the first-time starters, joined by Atlanta shortstop Orlando Arcia and catcher Sean Murphy, Miami second baseman Luis Arraez and Atlanta outfielder Corbin Carroll. Three Los Angeles Dodgers were picked: first baseman Freddie Freeman, outfielder Mookie Betts and designated hitter J.D. Martinez. St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado was elected to his fifth start and eighth appearance. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, elected to start for the fifth time, hasn't played since June 3 because of a torn ligament in his right big toe. Houston's Yordan Alvarez finished fourth in the AL outfield voting. Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr. earned an outfield spot last week as the NL's top vote-getter during the first round, from May 31 to June 22. The second round started Monday and ended Thursday. Pitchers and reserves will be announced Sunday.

FOOTBALL

Jags' LT suspended

he NFL suspended Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson on Thursday for the first four games of the regular season for violating league policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Robinson and the team had been awaiting his punishment for more than two months. Knowing it was coming, the Jaguars signed veteran and oft-injured backup Josh Wells to a one-year deal in early April and then used their first-round draft pick on Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison. They hope those moves will help offset being without Robinson for nearly a quarter of the season. "As a veteran leader in the locker room, I always want to set a good example and my actions in this instance are not a reflection of that goal," Robinson said in a statement. "I apologize to the fans, my coaches and, most importantly, my teammates." Robinson's suspension is without pay, meaning he will lose roughly $900,000 a game. He's the highest-paid player on Jacksonville's roster. Walker Little, a second-round pick in 2021, is expected to fill in for Robinson when Jacksonville opens the season Sept. 10 at Indianapolis. Harrison has worked solely at right tackle during the team's offseason program. Robinson is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the team's facility during the second half of his suspension and would be eligible to make his regular-season debut when the Jaguars play the Buffalo Bills in London on Oct. 8.

GOLF

Rose leads British Masters

Justin Rose set the pace in the first round of the British Masters with a 7-under 65 on Thursday. Rose, the top-ranked player in the field at No. 31, had eight birdies and a solitary bogey at the Belfry. The Englishman has a one-shot lead over Jamie Donaldson, his former Ryder Cup teammate. Donaldson birdied five of the last six holes in his 66, with Germany's Yannik Paul, English amateur John Gough, James Morrison and Spain's Sebastian Garcia all at 4 under. "I felt very comfortable with my game from the first shot," Rose said. "I hit a beautiful little wedge into the 10th hole, made a nice birdie there and I think that's the cleanest round of golf I've played in a long, long time." Defending champion Thorbjorn Olesen is five shots off the lead after an opening round 70.