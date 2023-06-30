100 YEARS AGO June 30, 1923

EL DORADO — In a desperate fight for freedom, two prisoners escaped from the Union County jail in broad daylight today, and made good their dash for Liberty through crowded streets, a motorist being compelled, at the point of a pistol, to take one of the men some distance from the jail. The men who escaped are L. L. Smith…and R. L. Aycock…The two jailers, Harper Goods and W. B. Helms, who were on duty at 9 o’clock this morning when the men made their getaway, were held up by Smith at the point of a .45 automatic, which Smith drew on them when they went to serve breakfast to the prisoners.

50 YEARS AGO June 30, 1973

James Edward Bean…was arrested by FBI agents Friday at San Antonio, Texas, on a warrant issued in Arkansas, charging him with a violation of the federal anti-racketeering statutes, according to Ray L. Faisst, special agent in charge of the FBI office in Little Rock. Complaints filed by the FBI…charged that Bean, Paul Alfred Green…and his wife, Cheryl…participated in an extortion plan to obtain $5,000 from Carl Steven Coursey…of Little Rock, and Donald Lloyd Clark…of Benton. The complaint said Coursey stated the three held him captive June 17 in Arkadelphia because he owed Green and Bean money for 40 pounds of marijuana provided by them.

25 YEARS AGO June 30, 1998

Union officials failed Monday to move ahead with a threatened strike against Kroger Co. In a weekend vote, the union’s 2,400 members approved a strike at 35 stores statewide. However, leadership at the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 2008 said Monday that no strike is planned immediately. Although the strike was expected to begin today, workers have been told to show up for work until the union says otherwise. James Howard, secretary-treasurer for the local members, said the union has “procedures” it must follow before striking. “When we get all the pieces of the puzzle together, we’ll go ahead and do it,” he said Monday. The delay has left workers and store managers in limbo.

10 YEARS AGO June 30, 2013

NEW ORLEANS — A French Quarter culinary landmark famed for lavish courtyard breakfasts and its signature dessert creation, Bananas Foster, has unexpectedly closed while complex litigation in a longtime family feud plays out. Employees arriving for work at Brennan’s on Friday morning found the doors locked. The sheriff ’s office confirmed that the restaurant was evicted by a corporation that bought the structure in a May foreclosure sale amid legal battles over which members of the Brennan family are in control. Owen “Pip” Brennan, son of Brennan’s founder Owen Edward Brennan, remains in control of Brennan’s Inc., for now… He has vowed to keep fighting to reopen, at the original location or in a new place. In a statement, he blamed mismanagement by his brother Ted and Ted’s daughter Bridget for the financial woes that led to foreclosure.