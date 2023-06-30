Our vital strength

Uniformity can be useful, on occasion. If we purchase a current model Chevrolet Tahoe, we expect it to be just like another one of the same model with the same features. If we sip a cup of coffee from McDonald's, we expect it to taste the same as the cup we had the day before. We also expect traffic lights to work the same way nationwide as a safety issue.

Uniformity can frequently make life easier. However, do we really want it stamped into our daily lives by others? A life where everyone is forced into a single mold across this vast country?

In the U.S. today, it seems like every week, and even every day, we hear about another federal government directive aimed at bringing us all in line to behave and make decisions in the same way. This is not exactly what the framers of the U.S. Constitution had in mind when they drew up this important document. At the time it was approved we only had 13 states, and now we have 50 states. Brilliantly, our central government was granted certain very important but limited powers; all other powers were left to the states and to the people.

Do we really want to be forced to live the same way here in Arkansas as folks live in New York or Arizona? For most of us, the answer is a resounding no. People in other parts of the U.S. may value different things or have other priorities.

Now, here is some very good news: The Constitution provides for this. It is called federalism. Federalism is basically a sharing of power between the state and federal governments. The Constitution makes all of this perfectly clear.

The 10th Amendment to the Constitution reads as follows: "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively or to the people."

If the Constitution doesn't give the central government the power, it doesn't have it. The U.S. federal government is not the be all and end all. The states have sovereign power and should use it. We saw this during the pandemic when states like Arkansas kept the doors of business and industry open while others did not. We let our citizens make their own decisions, and it worked out very well.

The Supreme Court of the United States must be vigilant to the usurpation of the power by the federal government. Central governments love power and tend to accumulate it unless limited in some fashion. For us, this limitation comes through actions of the high court and the legislative branch. In addition, we must be careful of the legislation we support both at the state and national level. Legislation that contradicts federalism should be rejected.

The main benefit of federalism is that there are 50 different state versions of government. If you don't like what is happening in your state, you can pick up and change your location. In fact, a significant number of citizens in the U.S. are doing just that. Many movers are looking for states with lower taxes and a less regulatory lifestyle. People don't like to be told how to live.

Over the years, the Supreme Court has kicked some very controversial issues back to the states. That will work. Let the states handle these issues. National mandates on controversial issues that sow serious discord can disrupt national integrity.

Internal division may just be the greatest threat the United States faces during the balance of this young century. If we lose sight of our need to maintain our national unity, we are treading on dangerous ground. We must realize that people can be different and states can be different and not only is this OK, it is desirable.

There is no question the United States has been the dominant economic and military power in the world since the end of World War II. This has not happened by accident, and we want our leadership to continue. In a time when national division and dissension seem to be the order of the day, federalism could just be the glue that holds us together.

Federalism has been an important strength of the American republic and can be in the future, if we can preserve it.

Dr. David F. Rankin is president emeritus at Southern Arkansas University where he's been a longtime professor of finance and economics. For the past 26 years, he has been chairman of the Governor's Council of Economic Advisors and is the author of "What Every American Needs to Know about Economics." He may be reached at www.rankineconomics.com.