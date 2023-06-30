PREP BASKETBALL: New NFHS rule gives two-shot foul opportunities during bonus, puts end to one-and-ones

The one-and-one free-throw opportunity in Arkansas high school basketball, as well as several other states, is no more.

Starting next fall, players will now be given two free throws for every foul once their team reaches the bonus situation. The rule change was recently made by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Rule 4-8-1 calls for the elimination of the one-and-one for common fouls after a team commits seven fouls in a half. Instead, a foul after reaching the bonus leads to a two-shot foul and begins after the fifth team foul in each quarter, and the number of team fouls is reset at the end of each quarter, much like women's college basketball games.

"I