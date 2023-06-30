Pride Month event panelists say businesses should use financial sway to impact legislation

An Oklahoma state lawmaker and and American Civil Liberties Union lawyer said it was important for businesses to use their financial sway over legislators to support the LGBTQ+ community and push back against laws targeting transgender people.

The comments came during a Pride Month event Thursday at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, titled "TransAmerica: The Future of Gender Identity in American Life." The event was hosted both virtually and in-person, with hosts including the Clinton Foundation, the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, and the Central Arkansas Library System.

The panel was moderated by Jay Barth, the director of the presidential library and museum.

The three panelists who spoke during the event came from a variety of backgrounds. The Oklahoma state lawmaker, Rep. Mauree Turner, was the first nonbinary person to be elected to a state-level position in the U.S. and the first Muslim to be elected in Oklahoma.

Another panelist, Gwendolyn Paige Herzig, is a transgender pharmacy owner in Little Rock focused on transgender care and care education. They were joined by Chase Strangio, the deputy director of transgender justice with the American Civil Liberties Union's LGBT and HIV Project. He was the ACLU's lawyer in its legal challenges against former President Donald Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military and against North Carolina's 2016 bathroom bill that required people to use bathrooms that matched their sex at birth in schools and state and local government buildings.

Turner used the Oklahoma Legislature's efforts to pass a gender affirming care ban as an example of how businesses can influence lawmakers. In the first few versions of Oklahoma's care ban, there was a clause in the text that would have prohibited transgender individuals from using insurance to pay for their transitions.

"Insurance companies came out and said, like, 'We're absolutely like -- you're not going to pass this bill. So those versions died," Turner said. While Oklahoma did end up passing a different version of the bill that removed the insurance clause, Turner said it was important to point out the power businesses had.

"Lawmakers don't really care if they're passing an unconstitutional law," Strangio said. "It is way more impactful for corporations to be pushing back against this legislation, to be pressuring lawmakers, than it is for individual advocates to go in and talk about how the legislation is unconstitutional."

Herzig pointed out that many large businesses have a "bad habit" of throwing money at problems.

"Yeah, [the LGBTQ+ community] appreciates it and money can do some work ... but there's a lot more corporations can be doing to be more present," Herzig said. "A small pharmacy can do so much. I can only imagine what a huge corporation could do if they really wanted to put their money where their mouth is."

Also discussed was the recent ruling against Arkansas' gender affirming care ban, which the American Civil Liberties Union was a party to.

"It violates the due process rights ... and it violates the First Amendment right of providers, as well as patients, to receive and give information about where to get gender affirming care," Strangio said. "In 2021, it was just Arkansas [that had limits on gender affirming care]. We're now at 22 states that have gender affirming care bans of some kind and those are expanding."

"We're fighting a very, you know, significant, wide-ranging battle in the courts. But at the end of the day ... even if we had a big win in the courts, even if they were to say these laws are unconstitutional, even if the Supreme Court were to say that, which would be huge of course, that doesn't lead to the material change that we need," Strangio added.