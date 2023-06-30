Pulaski County deputies find body 15 miles south of Little Rock

Pulaski County deputies on Friday discovered a body near Hensley in the same area where they were searching for a missing man, but authorities said Friday that it was too early to tell whether the deceased person was the one who was missing.

The body, found near Hensley Road, was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for identification, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kristin Knox said Friday night. She was not able to provide any further information in the ongoing investigation.

Deputies had been searching for a man reported missing near 5000 Hensley Road shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, a tweet from the sheriff’s office stated. Knox was not able to identify the missing man on Friday night.

The address is located about a half-mile west of Interstate 530, and about 15 miles south of the I-530 interchange with Interstates 30 and 440 in the Little Rock area.



