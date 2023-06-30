Pulaski County judge blocks enforcement of LEARNS Act

A Pulaski County Circuit judge has again blocked the state from enforcing the LEARNS Act in an order Friday, pushing the education law into legal limbo.

The lawsuit, filed last month, is challenging whether lawmakers followed the proper procedure when approving the law's emergency clause, a parliamentary move to make the law take effect immediately. After a sole hearing last week, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright sided with the plaintiffs Friday, saying lawmakers erred when passing the bill.

Instead of becoming law immediately, the LEARNS Act won’t take effect until Aug. 1, Wright ruled.

“The emergency clause simply had not been constitutionally passed when it left the Legislature and made its way to the Governor,” Wright wrote in his order. “The State may defer to the rules of the Legislature, which allow for such a combined vote, but such rules do not insulate the Legislature from the requirements of the Arkansas Constitution.”