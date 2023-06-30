Pulaski County sheriff says new grant will help keep children out of trouble





Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins wants policing in Central Arkansas to be more than just arresting suspects and issuing tickets, saying he believes the department should play a more positive role in the community as a whole.

In the midst of a drive for an overhaul of policing in the county, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Little Rock chapter donated $10,000 to the Pulaski County sheriff's office. Most of this financial support will go toward funding mentoring programs and initiatives for Pulaski County youth through the Junior Deputy youth program.

The Junior Deputy program introduces Pulaski County students to potential careers in law enforcement or various other criminal justice fields that will help them grow in strength of character. The program also hopes to give children a sense of respect for the rule of law, physical fitness, good citizenship and patriotism. Additionally, the program emphasizes five areas: career opportunities, life skills, citizenship, character education and leadership experience.

In light of the commitment, the sheriff's office hosted a news conference Thursday, honoring the donation and those who benefit from their current youth-based program. Higgins stood sternly at a podium, with children affected by their programs on either side. Present at the event were kids enrolled in the OK Program of Pulaski County and the Young Ladies of the Future youth program. Higgins expressed his gratitude for the new financial resources and emphasized its importance to the Central Arkansas community and the tangible benefits these initiatives may bring.

"I expect a drop in crime," Higgins said following the news conference.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office has been striving to find ways to impact the youth of Pulaski County since Higgins took office as sheriff in 2019.

"It is an ongoing process," Little Rock police Sgt. Willie Davis said after the news conference.

Davis understood that while they can't can't help every child, resources such as this donation will help the department impact as many as they can.

Higgins emphasized that despite the sometimes contentious relationship neighborhoods may have with law enforcement, a dedication to more community-based policing will help foster a better perception of law enforcement in Central Arkansas.

Beyond just developing a stronger bond between community and police, Higgins asserted that law enforcement appreciates Central Arkansas residents.

"The community empowers us," Higgins said.

As the news conference wrapped up, Higgins had a clear message for the young boys and girls already enrolled in the Little Rock Police Department's youth-based programs.

"You are leaders, and you are also followers," Higgins said. "Make sure you know who you are following."





Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins addresses the media Thursday in Little Rock surrounded by members of the O.K. (Our Kids) Program as he thanks the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Little Rock chapter for a $10,000 donation to help fund Junior Deputy programs. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





