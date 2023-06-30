Razorbacks make signing of DJ Gasso official, replacing former assistant Yolanda McRae

Arkansas softball head coach Courtney Deifel officially announced the hiring of DJ Gasso as the Razorbacks' primary hitting coach on Friday.

“My family and I are thrilled to be part of the Razorback family. Coach Deifel and her staff have been so welcoming, and I cannot wait to get started with this team,” Gasso said in a press release. “...The memories and relationships built at Utah will forever hold a special place in my heart. To be representing the great state of Arkansas in front of the best fans in the country will be an incredible honor. I am extremely excited to be in Fayetteville and get to work.”

Gasso, the son of seven-time national champion Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, previously served as the hitting coach for the Utah Utes for three seasons. There, he helped lead the Utes to a Pac-12 Tournament Championship and a Women’s College World Series appearance in 2023, which was Utah's first WCWS appearance since 1994.

The move comes after former assistant coach Yolanda McRae resigned on June 28 after serving as a Razorbacks’ assistant coach for eight seasons. In 2023, the Razorbacks batted an average .277 from the plate, which was the No. 7 mark in the SEC.

Under Gasso, the Utes touted the No. 5-ranked batting average in the nation and broke single-season program records for total runs (351), RBIs (316), average slugging percentage (.483), doubles (84) and steals (99) in 2023.

The Razorbacks ended their season with a 40-19 record and a 14-4 loss to Oregon in the Fayetteville Regional Championship on May 21.

Deifel said, “DJ brings an incredible understanding of mental preparation and offensive strategy, along with an infectious passion for the game that our players will love. He has learned from and worked alongside some incredible coaches in his career. He will deliver an aggressive and exciting style of Razorback softball that I can’t wait to see in action.”



