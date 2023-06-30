Sections
Sabato’s homer helps Wind Surge take down Naturals

by Paul Boyd | Today at 2:06 a.m.

Wind Surge 3, Naturals 1

Designated hitter Aaron Sabato hit a two-run home run to snap a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third inning and help Wichita edge Northwest Arkansas on Thursday evening at Riverfront Stadium.

Tyler Tolbert led off the game with a solo home run to give Northwest Arkansas (0-2, 29-41) a 1-0 lead. But Wichita (2-0, 29-40) tied it in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI single by Alex Isola off Naturals starter Chandler Champlain (0-2). Sabato then gave the Wind Surge the lead for good.

Pierson Ohl (1-2) picked up the win, allowing a run on five hits over five innings. He struck out three and didn't walk a batter. Curtis Taylor pitched two scoreless innings to notch his second save.

The Naturals made a couple of roster moves to start the second half. Infielder Jeison Guzman was activated from the injured list and pitcher Ronald Medrano has been placed on the development list.

Print Headline: Wichita downs Northwest Arkansas

