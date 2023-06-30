Sabato’s homer helps Wind Surge take down Naturals

Wind Surge 3, Naturals 1

Designated hitter Aaron Sabato hit a two-run home run to snap a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third inning and help Wichita edge Northwest Arkansas on Thursday evening at Riverfront Stadium.

Tyler Tolbert led off the game with a solo home run to give Northwest Arkansas (0-2, 29-41) a 1-0 lead. But Wichita (2-0, 29-40) tied it in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI single by Alex Isola off Naturals starter Chandler Champlain (0-2). Sabato then gave the Wind Surge the lead for good.

Pierson Ohl (1-2) picked up the win, allowing a run on five hits over five innings. He struck out three and didn't walk a batter. Curtis Taylor pitched two scoreless innings to notch his second save.

The Naturals made a couple of roster moves to start the second half. Infielder Jeison Guzman was activated from the injured list and pitcher Ronald Medrano has been placed on the development list.