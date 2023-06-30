Safe room a snag in WC high school plan

An architect for an upcoming high school campus told the Watson Chapel School District board earlier this week everything has been going well except for the state-required safe room.

Steve Elliott of Lewis Architects Engineers gave the update during a special meeting Tuesday.

The district is looking to save costs, depending on the size the safe room must be built to meet international and state laws.

The district has a $21 million cost-share partnership with the Arkansas Department of Education to construct a new high school that will replace a junior high school that is being prepared for demolition after 78 years of existence.

A millage increase that passed during a special election last August and second-lien bond will contribute to funding for the $39 million project.

District officials hope to have the new campus ready by the 2025-2026 school year.

A safe room must be constructed for each school campus built after Jan. 1 of this year, under state law. Superintendent Tom Wilson said the district could save about $1.6 million to $2 million if a smaller safe room could be used. The WCSD cited international requirements that a safe room be able to hold 42.5 students per classroom, but state policy only requires 30 students per classroom.

The state is only funding a room for 650 students, according to district officials.

Tim Cain, the director of the Education Department's Division of Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation, and state Rep. Mike Holcomb (R-Pine Bluff) have acted on the district's behalf in trying to ease the safe room requirements for Watson Chapel, district officials said.

Sixth- through eighth-graders will attend the L.L. Owen Elementary campus starting this coming school year, with demolition of the junior high school scheduled for October. Ninth-graders will attend Watson Chapel High School.

Wilson added that a team led by district support services director John Hayden has worked hard in moving things around to prepare for the new year.

PERSONNEL MOVES

The district accepted a letter of resignation from Jada Jones-Toney, a dean of students.

The district hired Billie Roberts as an instructional facilitator and David McClane as a computer technician. Stipends were approved for Quadrea Turner as a cross country coach and LaTravius Hill as a junior high boys basketball assistant coach.