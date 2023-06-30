Sanders gives troops send-off for Mexican-border mission

FORT CHAFFEE -- Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders thanked members of the Arkansas National Guard -- and their loved ones -- for their service to the state and nation as they prepare to deploy on a mission along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Sanders delivered remarks at a departure ceremony for the Guard's 1st Battalion, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade at Fort Chaffee near Fort Smith on Thursday. Hundreds were in attendance at the event, including guardsmen, their families and local dignitaries.

Sanders announced June 1 she was sending 80 Arkansas guardsmen to the southern U.S. border on Saturday to provide surveillance and reconnaissance support to the Texas National Guard in the ongoing Operation Lone Star started by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The guardsmen will also provide increased detection and help bolster tracking capabilities, according to a news release from the governor's office.

The soldiers are set to support border control efforts through July 31, the news release states.

"This looks like a stunt, and the governor is not taking into account the statistics provided by the armed services, which indicate that accidents and injuries are the No. 1 killer of U.S. service people," said Grant Tennille, chairman of the Democratic Party of Arkansas. "This is not a field trip to south Texas."

Moving hundreds of miles with military equipment entails risks, Tennille said.

"There is no reason to put members of the Arkansas National Guard in harm's way to make a political point."

Sanders said Thursday the guardsmen will be on the front lines of one of the most pressing issues the country is facing. She said she wouldn't have asked the guardsmen -- whom she referred to as "Arkansas' very finest" -- to be deployed for this mission if it wasn't one focused on the safety and security of the country.

"In just a few days, you will see the crisis at our southern border first-hand: all-time high illegal border crossings, a flood of deadly drugs like fentanyl, human traffickers operating with free reign," Sanders said.

Sanders remarked certain leaders in the federal government -- whom she didn't specify -- equate complacency with compassion. To this end, these leaders have "thrown the door open" to cartels and left states to pick up the pieces, according to Sanders.

Comparing statistics from May 2022 to May 2023, the U.S. Border Protection Patrol says encounters in Texas are down overall from a 21% decrease in the Rio Grand Valley office to a 70% drop in the Laredo office.

The Border Patrol classifies encounters as a noncitizen apprehended or determined inadmissible. The Border Patrol says the data is current as of June 7 on its website.

"Let's get one thing clear: It is not compassionate to encourage people to put their lives, and their children's lives, in the hands of deadly cartels; it is not compassionate to let 100,000 Americans die from drug overdoses every day; and it is not compassionate to force cities and states to bear the burden," Sanders said.

Sanders said states such as Arkansas are taking on the burden where she claims the federal government is failing. She said the Arkansas National Guard is uniquely qualified for the task.

"You've provided the same assistance to commanders in law enforcement for years, and now that help, that training, will be instrumental in combating this crisis," Sanders said.

Col. Tye Parker, commander of the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, and Maj. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, adjutant general for the Arkansas National Guard, also spoke favorably about the mission and the guardsmen Thursday.

Alexa Henning, spokeswoman for Sanders, has said the deployment would cost the state about $1.3 million.

Tony Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Doug Thompson of the NWA Democrat-Gazette contributed to this report.