Siloam Springs board continues discussion about hiring a city administrator

SILOAM SPRINGS -- City directors interviewed the last of four finalists for the city's administrator position Thursday, but no decision was made.

The board will meet again at 5:30 p.m. Monday to continue the discussion.

Joshua Bruegger, police chief of Pasadena, Texas, was interviewed in executive session. Bruegger, 46, has been police chief in Pasadena, a city of over 150,000 residents, for about 4½ years. He oversees a staff of about 300 officers. Pasadena is southeast of Houston.

Allan Gilbert, Jon Holmes and Aaron Smith are the other finalists.

Gilbert is the Siloam Springs police chief. Holmes is the city manager for Aurora, Mo., according to his application. Smith recently served as the assistant city manager in Odessa, Texas, according to his application. Smith left the position in March, and his application did not list current employment.

Other special-called meetings for interviews were held June 22, 23 and Tuesday. Smith interviewed June 22, followed by Gilbert on June 23 and Holmes on Tuesday.

Phillip Patterson, the last city administrator, was fired March 7. Following a 90-minute executive session, the directors voted 4-3 to terminate his contract. Patterson's salary was $150,352.

Finance Director Christina Petriches is the acting city administrator.

Patterson began as city administrator in February 2015. He came to Siloam Springs from Lafayette, Colo., where he was assistant city administrator and community development director.

The city administrator provides leadership, coordination, control and accountability of all municipal services and programs. The office handles the day-to-day operations of the city, as well as the economic development division, according to the city website.

A screening committee was formed March 13 to review applications for city administrator, filter out candidates with the right qualifications and schedule interviews.

Twelve candidates went through Zoom interviews with the screening committee, and that list was later trimmed to the final four.