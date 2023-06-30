Siloam Springs Public School Foundation announces $1.5 million for sports complex

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs Public School Foundation announced on Friday a campaign to support the building of a new $6 million dollar sports complex to be completed in early 2024.

The new Panther Sports Complex will support the baseball, softball, and tennis programs as well as continued activities at Panther Stadium including football, band, cheer and soccer, according to a release from the foundation.

To bring this $6 million project to life, the Siloam Springs Public School Foundation will kick off a $1.5 million dollar campaign later this year, the release said. Simmons Foods is providing the lead gift with a $500,000 donation over five years.

Simmons Foods was also a primary sponsor of the Panther Stadium project nine years ago.

"Simmons has been a longstanding partner with the Siloam Springs School District," said Beth Graves, president of Siloam Springs Public School Foundation. "From Panther Stadium to the new Panther Sports Complex, we're excited to continue that partnership."

Mark Simmons, chairman of the board for Simmons Foods, said, "Part of what makes Siloam Springs a great place to live are the opportunities that exist for our students at school and throughout the community. We're proud to see the Siloam Springs School District creating additional facilities for their students and look forward to the benefits this complex will offer the community."

The multipurpose complex will include the addition of eight tennis courts, a softball field, a baseball field, batting cages, a press box and new concession stands. Additionally, the turf will be replaced on the football/soccer/band field, and a grant program will be piloted for teachers and principals to integrate leadership and innovative instruction in the classroom.

"These fields and courts have been needed in our community for a long time," Superintendent Jody Wiggins said. "We are grateful to Simmons Foods for their generosity in supporting our district's efforts in 'Changing Lives through Educational Excellence.'"