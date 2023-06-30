‘Spider-Man’ swings to the top again with $19.3M

Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" slung its webs back atop the box office ranks while "The Flash" saw a drop faster than the film's speedy character.

"Spider-Man" added $19.3 million in its fourth weekend for a North American cumulative of $317.1 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.

The critically acclaimed superhero film debuted in first place June 2 before it was fleetingly replaced by new installments from the "Transformers" and "Justice League" franchises.

"For a film like this to crawl and spin a web back into the No. 1 spot is very rare," said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. "It's a testament to the quality of the movie. This is a very competitive and crowded summer movie marketplace. And yet 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' has distinguished itself as one of the biggest movies this summer season."

In yet another triumph for animation -- the medium has dominated the theatrical marketplace this year -- Disney and Pixar's "Elemental" nabbed second place with $18.5 million, sustaining only a 38% drop in its second outing despite a disappointing domestic opening two weekends ago. That number brings the family film's North American total to $65.5 million.

Locked in a tight race for third and fourth place were Warner Bros.' "The Flash" and Columbia Pictures' "No Hard Feelings." The former barely clinched the bronze, grossing $15.3 million in its second weekend for a North American total of $87.6 million; while the latter opened to $15.1 million in the United States and Canada.

The doomed DC film starring Ezra Miller disappointed for the second week in a row after analysts predicted it would stay at No. 1; while Columbia's Rated-R comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence exceeded early box office projections in the $12-million range.

"Sometimes it's not the opening weekend that tells the whole story -- particularly with 'Elemental'" Dergarabedian said. "It's more about the challenges that can sometimes face a movie like 'The Flash' that are multifaceted, and it's very difficult to overcome."

Directed by Gene Stupnitsky, "No Hard Feelings" tells the raunchy story of a down-on-her-luck Long Island woman (Lawrence) who agrees to date a sheltered 19-year-old (Andrew Barth Feldman) in exchange for a car she desperately needs. The summer rom-com also features Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti and Natalie Morales in key roles.

Billed as Lawrence's highly anticipated return to the big screen (since 2019, she had only appeared in Netflix's "Don't Look Up" and Apple TV+'s "Causeway"), "No Hard Feelings" scored a decent 68% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"What makes 'No Hard Feelings' so sharp and funny ... isn't the raunchy jokes or the physical comedy (though the sight of Lawrence bouncing Feldman on her knee might be the funniest image onscreen this summer)," wrote film critic Katie Walsh for the Tribune News Service, "it's the savagery of the generational social commentary underpinning the script by Stupnitsky and John Phillips, and no generation is safe."

With "Spider-Verse" and "No Hard Feelings," Dergarabedian said Sony should be pleased about the turnout for both films.

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" came in fifth place with $11.6 million in its third week with a total $122.9 million. It placed ahead of Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City," which did better than expected with $9 million.

In seventh, "The Little Mermaid" pulled in $8.6 million to bring its total to more than $270 million.

Dergarabedian said he expects a good draw for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which opens today.

"No matter what the reviews are. I know the reviews have been mixed. But the summer movie fan who wants to go to the movie theater, you can't sit this one out," he said. "It's really going to be the audience who will decide the ultimate success of this film."

Also opening in wide release this weekend are DreamWorks' "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken" and an expansion for Zeitgeist Films' "Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy."