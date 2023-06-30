Sections
Sterling Market pushes boundaries

Local ingredients top the menu at new downtown LR eatery by Cristina LaRue | Today at 1:48 a.m.
Sterling Market Chef John Burt (left) and General Manager Michael Libby sit at a booth in their restaurant in Little Rock on Thursday. The restaurant, which opened in March, features mostly local ingredients. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Sterling Market is bringing an elevated self-serve food hall experience to downtown Little Rock and making local ingredients the star of the show.

Visitors can visit the market for breakfast, lunch and dinner for a fresh sourdough pizza with homemade pepperoni or homemade sausage, grab a salad and a cocktail at the bar.

Customers can even buy a steak at the butcher counter to cook at home.

Later, it would be easy to meander across the street into Fidel & Co. Coffee Roasters for an iced latte and a pastry.

Sterling Market is owned by the Remollinos Group, LLC.,

