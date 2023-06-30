TEXAS LEAGUE: Cardinals 8, Travelers 3

Cardinals 8, Travelers 3

For the first time in more than a week, the Arkansas Travelers fell on the losing side of things Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock against the Springfield Cardinals.

The Travelers jumped out to a lead in the second inning when Josh Morgan's home run to left field gave them a 2-0 lead.

The Cardinals scored one run in the fourth inning on a Jose Alvarez single before Logan Warmoth made it 3-1 with a sacrifice-fly in the sixth inning.

In his first appearance with Arkansas, Michael Flynn got a harsh welcome to Class AA baseball when he allowed six runs on two hits and two walks in 2/3 on an inning.

The Cardinals eventually scored seven runs in the eighth inning to take a five-run lead.

Arkansas starter Ethan Lindow allowed one run on six hits and two walks in his six innings.