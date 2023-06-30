The founding motto

The representatives of the United States of America, assembled in General Congress, did more than just declare independence from Great Britain on July 4, 1776. That same day, they also appointed a committee to select a design for a seal for the new nation.

National seals symbolize state sovereignty, and have important practical purposes--to authenticate official documents such as proclamations and treaties, for example, and also as a national coat of arms appearing on military uniform buttons and signage at embassies and consulates.

The Second Continental Congress recognized the significance of the task, and chose some of its heaviest hitters for the job. With Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams as the original members, it would have been considered the bluest of blue-ribbon panels.

But while the trio was renowned for their brilliant statesmanship, none had any experience in heraldry. Their initial ideas reflected this deficiency.

Franklin wanted an allegorical Moses on the seal, vanquishing a crown-and-scepter Pharaoh under a pillar of fire, with the motto "Rebellion to Tyrants is Obedience to God." Jefferson favored borrowing from the biblical book of Exodus as well: He envisioned the children of Israel in the wilderness following the cloud by day and pillar of fire by night.

Adams suggested a depiction of the "Choice of Hercules," an early 18th century engraving that showed the hero confronted with two fateful paths: one of flowery self-indulgence and seductive vice, the other of rugged, uphill struggle and honorable virtue. In a letter to his wife, however, Adams admitted his design was "too complicated a group for a seal."

The three were wise enough to seek an artistic consultant, and brought in Swiss-born portrait painter Pierre Eugene Du Simitiere. Like Franklin, he belonged to the American Philosophical Society, and he would later give drawing lessons to Jefferson's daughter.

Simitiere stuck to more conventional heraldic lines in his design, introducing a shield surrounded by the 13 states' initials, which was supported by the goddess Liberty and an American soldier holding a tomahawk and a rifle. His crest included the Eye of Providence, and he suggested the motto E Pluribus Unum--Latin for "Out of many, one"--on a scroll at the bottom.

The committee replaced Simitiere's soldier with Lady Justice before presenting its design on Aug. 20, 1776, but Congress promptly tabled the report nonetheless.

Preoccupied with the war for independence, Congress tended to other priorities before appointing a second seal committee in 1780, and a third in 1782. Finally, it would turn to its singular secretary and longtime patriot, Charles Thomson, to sift through all the concepts and iterations and finalize a design.

The resulting seal incorporated elements from each committee, all building upon and emphasizing the original E Pluribus Unum motto with recurring references to the number 13, which signified the original states.

There are 13 stars in the constellation, 13 stripes on the shield, 13 arrows and 13 leaves on the olive branch (all second committee touches). The motto itself has 13 letters.

E Pluribus Unum served well as the de facto national motto for 174 years, as the number of states grew. Its principle aligned sublimely with the founders' federalist system: Out of many states had come one republic, which became the global standard-bearer for representative democracy.

With Soviet aggression and the Communist scare in full force in 1956, however, Congress felt the need to create a new, official national motto. The joint resolution elevating "In God We Trust" to that position passed the Democrat-controlled Congress unanimously on July 30. The phrase was popular during the revolutionary era, was already used on currency, and similar wording appeared among Francis Scott Key's verses in "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Probably most pertinently, however, politicians wanted to reference something divine in direct contravention to godless communism. Six weeks earlier, on Flag Day, Republican President Dwight Eisenhower authorized the addition of "under God" to the pledge of allegiance.

Times change, but defining mottoes shouldn't. Seven decades after altering our motto, the Cold War is a distant memory. But understanding, and appreciating, the founders' federalist ideal is more critically essential than ever. Besides, more than 50 countries and territories include "God" in their national motto (including bastions of reverence like Afghanistan and Iraq).

E Pluribus Unum is as unique as America itself.

That's why it would be a great time for Congress to do something constructive when it reconvenes and reinstate E Pluribus Unum alongside "In God We Trust" as the official national co-motto. Maybe declare it the Founding Motto.

The unifying meaning of the Latin verbiage is too valuable to our national soul to be relegated to history books and not be a part of active, everyday government.

"Out of many, one" as practiced in American federalism perfectly drives home and reinforces the point that the pursuit of unity strengthens, while the pursuit of uniformity weakens.

America's enduring liberty is the product of national solidarity that transcends, but still preserves, diversity. The states in 1776 were all very different, in "many" ways. But they declared independence as "one" nation, united in cause and spirit.

That dynamic is something we should embrace, not abandon.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.