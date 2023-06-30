Sections
OPINION | PODCAST

The Southern Fried Podcast: Discussing AMFA’s reopening with Victoria Ramirez

by Rex Nelson | Today at 12:27 p.m.

Victoria Ramirez, executive director of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, is back to talk about the museum’s reopening. 

Ramirez and Rex Nelson discuss the reception AMFA has received — from the Little Rock community and all the way to the national level — since the museum reopened its renovated doors in April.

They also talk about future growth of the museum and the surrounding community. 

[Trouble viewing the podcast player? Listen here]

