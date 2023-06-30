The Southern Fried Podcast: Discussing AMFA’s reopening with Victoria Ramirez

Victoria Ramirez, executive director of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, is back to talk about the museum’s reopening.

Ramirez and Rex Nelson discuss the reception AMFA has received — from the Little Rock community and all the way to the national level — since the museum reopened its renovated doors in April.

They also talk about future growth of the museum and the surrounding community.

[Trouble viewing the podcast player? Listen here]

