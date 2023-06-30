The University of Arkansas baseball team expects to take a roster hit in the Major League Baseball Draft on July 9-11. But a bulk of the lineup might return.





FAYETTEVILLE -- One year removed from having to vastly reload his roster, University of Arkansas baseball Coach Dave Van Horn indicated earlier this week that his team could have more familiar faces back for 2024.

The Razorbacks returned only 11 players from their 2022 College World Series team this season, including some players who were not on the roster during the postseason. Arkansas navigated that hurdle and its 20-10 record in SEC play resulted in sharing the league's regular-season championship with Florida.

Van Horn earned SEC coach of the year honors, his third at Arkansas.

Arkansas expects to take a roster hit in the Major League Baseball Draft on July 9-11. The Razorbacks will likely lose outfielders Tavian Josenberger, Jared Wegner and Jace Bohrofen, along with pitchers Hunter Hollan and Jaxon Wiggins -- all ranked in the top 300 of the draft rankings by Baseball America.

But a bulk of the lineup might return.

Among the group of potential returners is Caleb Cali, who primarily played third base and batted .308 with a .412 on-base percentage and 9 home runs in his first season after transferring from junior college.

"I don't feel like he's going to just take anything," Van Horn said of Cali. "He does want to play pro ball. I just talked to him [Monday] and it's not all about signing. He's not going to sign for a little bit, so to speak. He's got to feel good about it. There's got to be a path. You kind of have an idea if an organization just signs you to fill a spot or whatever. They need to show you the way a little bit."

Parker Rowland, who emerged as the Razorbacks' top catcher in April, is someone Van Horn said should return. Though he batted .182 with 26 hits in 143 at-bats, Rowland proved valuable at catcher.

"Yeah, I expect him to be back," Van Horn said. "He'll be back. He's one of the best defensive catchers in the league. Obviously he didn't hit well. I think down the road, I think he might want to coach and he's got some good traits for that."

A torn labrum ended second baseman Peyton Stovall's season in May. Van Horn gave an update on the rising junior's recovery.

"They got in there, looked at it, fixed it," Van Horn. "Just things I've heard. I know he's going to work extremely hard to get back. I feel good about it. I've seen that injury with a pitcher -- [it's] a little more difficult [than] with a position player. You can use different arm slots and he's got all of those arm slots and I think he's going to be just fine."

When Stovall returns to action, a position change is not anticipated.

"I expect him to play second base next year," Van Horn said.

In the absence of Stovall, the Razorbacks saw Peyton Holt step up and provide a much-needed boost. He batted .392 in 74 at-bats and gave an injury-laden team a spark.

"I think he can play anywhere," Van Horn said. "He showed that if you get him some at-bats, he can hit. He's tough. He brings a little athleticism.

"I think he'll be battling to play and getting the lineup a lot. That's what you want -- you want guys that really want to get after it and play, and Holt's that guy."

Holt and infielder Ben McLaughlin, who transferred to Arkansas from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College where he was a Gold Glove Award winner, are each draft eligible. McLaughlin hit .346 with a .487 slugging percentage while battling a knee injury.

Van Horn indicated he expects both players to be on his team next year.

Arkansas should also receive a boost with the return of All-America pitchers Hagen Smith and Brady Tygart. Neither are eligible for the upcoming draft due to age.

Smith, a left-hander, posted an 8-2 record with 2 saves and 3.64 ERA in 71 2/3 innings as a sophomore. He also struck out 109 and opponents batted .217 against him.

"I'd say he's a for-sure starter [next season]," Van Horn said., "unless he came up to me and said, 'Coach, I really want to come out of the pen,' and it's slim to none that anybody ever says that."

Tygart was sidelined for eight weeks with an elbow injury. The right-hander had a 3-1 record with a 3.20 ERA in 25 1/3 innings. Van Horn said he expects Tygart to be a starter in 2024.

"We just have got to get him in really good shape, get him healthy where he feels great all the time, where he knows he is mentally and feels great and he can just go out and pitch," Van Horn said.

Zack Morris, a left-hander who recently completed his senior season, has another year of college eligibility. Van Horn said he expects the Cabot native to weigh his options.

"I think it is up to whether somebody signs him," Van Horn said. "Zack indicated to us that if he doesn't sign a professional contract, that he is not ready to stop playing baseball or not play at Arkansas. I would say unless something changes from my conversation with him -- and [pitching coach Matt] Hobbs has had a couple of conversations with him -- that he is going to be playing baseball, whether it is professional or here next year."

Bryant native Will McEntire, a right-hander who was a redshirt junior this season, is in a similar situation.

"He is here, working camps and just seeing what happens for him," Van Horn said. "Obviously we want him back and his role -- I think that is the role he liked -- the first guy out of the pen, gets the fifth and let's see if he can go the distance."





