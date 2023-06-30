This date in baseball

June 30

1908 Cy Young, 41, of the Boston Red Sox pitched the third no-hitter of his career, an 8-0 victory over the New York Highlanders.

1948 Cleveland's Bob Lemon pitched a 2-0 no-hitter against the Detroit Tigers for the first American League no-hitter at night.

1962 Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers struck out 13 New York Mets en route to the first of four career no-hitters, a 5-0 victory at Dodger Stadium.

1970 Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati was dedicated, but Henry Aaron spoiled the show for the crowd of 51,050 with a first-inning home run off Jim McGlothlin to send the Atlanta Braves past the Reds 8-2.

1978 Willie McCovey became the 12th player in major league history to hit 500 home runs. His shot off Atlanta's Jamie Easterly wasn't enough, with the Braves beating the visiting San Francisco Giants 10-5 in the second game of a doubleheader.

1986 Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson made his professional baseball debut with the Memphis Chicks of the Class AA Southern League and went 1 for 4 with 2 strikeouts.

1995 Eddie Murray of the Cleveland Indians became the second switch-hitter and the 20th player in baseball history to reach 3,000 hits when he singled against the Minnesota Twins. Murray joined Pete Rose, the career hits leader with 4,256, as the only switch-hitters to get 3,000.

1997 Bobby Witt of Texas hit the first home run by an American League pitcher in a regular-season game in almost 25 years, connecting off Ismael Valdes in the Rangers' 3-2 interleague victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

1998 Sammy Sosa hit his 20th home run in June, extending his major league record for most home runs in a month with an eighth-inning shot for the Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

2005 Chad Cordero earned his 15th save in June in the Washington Nationals' 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. He tied a major league record set by Lee Smith in 1993 and matched by John Wetteland in 1996.

2006 Adam Dunn hit a grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning off closer Bob Wickman to lead Cincinnati to a 9-8 victory over Cleveland.

2008 Nick Swisher hit home runs from both sides of the plate, hitting his second grand slam in four games and adding a solo shot, to lead the Chicago White Sox past Cleveland, 9-7.

2009 Nick Markakis hit a two-run double off Boston closer Jonathan Papelbon to complete the biggest comeback in Baltimore Orioles history for an 11-10 victory. Baltimore trailed 10-1 before scoring five runs in the seventh inning and five more in the eighth.

2020 Minor League Baseball officially announced the cancellation of its season as Major League Baseball will keep a "taxi squad" of eligible players that can be added to the roster if needed.

2021 Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner tied the major league record with his third hit for the cycle in a 15-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

