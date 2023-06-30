UA expecting no “significant impact” from Supreme Court ruling

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Thursday regarding college admissions probably won't have a "significant impact" on the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, a spokesman said.

In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court effectively ended affirmative action in admissions to colleges and universities.

"We don't anticipate any significant impact on our admissions processes but will continue to work with the UA System office for guidance as a full review of the decision is completed," John Thomas, a spokesman for the Fayetteville campus, said in an email. "As always, we will comply with all relevant rulings, laws and regulations."

As part of the university's land-grant mission to provide access to higher education to Arkansans, the UA welcomes and accepts all academically qualified students from Arkansas, said Thomas.

"We visit every high school in the state annually as a part of our recruiting efforts focused on Arkansas students and strive to provide access, opportunity and success for all students through the many academic initiatives, programs and support we offer every day," he said in the email. "Our goal is, and always has been, to serve all of Arkansas."

Nate Hinkel, a spokesman for the UA System -- which includes seven universities, seven two-year colleges and other entities -- said its "Office of General Counsel and others are beginning to read the lengthy opinion and decipher how it may or may not apply to any of the campuses, divisions and units of the UA System."

"After review, I expect legal counsel to provide any necessary guidance to our institutions regarding the principal points addressed by the Court," Hinkel said in an email. "Regardless, the UA System and our colleges and universities remain committed to supporting the success of students of all backgrounds who seek to improve their lives and communities through higher education."

For the spring semester at the UA in Fayetteville, 71.9% of students were white, 10.2% Hispanic and 4.3% Black. That's based on students enrolled as of the 11th day of classes.

Total enrollment was 29,017 students. Of that number, 6,583 (or 22.7%) were minorities.

Last fall, the Fayetteville campus had a total enrollment of 30,936, with 7,101 (or 23%) being minorities.