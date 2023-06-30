U.S. growth in economy is upgraded to 2% in 1Q

WASHINGTON -- Showing surprising resilience in the face of higher interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at a 2% annual pace from January through March as consumers spent at the fastest pace in nearly two years.

Thursday's revised figure from the Commerce Department sharply upgraded its assessment of first-quarter growth from its previous estimate of a 1.3% annual rate.

Despite the uptick, the government's third and final report on January-March economic growth still marked a deceleration from the 2.6% annual rate from October through December and the 3.2% growth from July through September. The economy has been slowed by the Federal Reserve's aggressive drive to tame inflation through a series of interest rate increases beginning early last year.

Yet Thursday's report on the nation's gross domestic product -- the total output of goods and services -- showed why the economy has so far managed to defy expectations of a coming recession: Consumers continue to spend despite ever-rising borrowing costs. Their spending, which fuels about 70% of the economy, rose at a 4.2% annual rate in the January-March quarter, the most since April-June 2021.

The new data is cause for "genuine optimism," wrote Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY, the consulting firm previously known as Ernst & Young, in a note to clients. "This is leading many to rightly question whether the long-forecast recession is truly inevitable."

A surge in petroleum and other exports also contributed to the upgraded estimate of growth during the first quarter. The economy managed to expand at a decent pace even though a cutback in business inventories shaved 2.1 percentage points off the quarter's growth rate.

The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate 10 times since March 2022 in its attack on inflation, which hit a four-decade high of 9.1% last year but has since slowed to 4%. The central bank's rate increases have led to higher costs for mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and business borrowing, and widespread predictions that an economic downturn is inevitable.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, at a conference in Madrid on Thursday, noted that inflation has repeatedly defied forecasts of a slowdown.

"We've all seen inflation be -- over and over again -- shown to be more persistent and stronger than we expected," he said.

But the economy has proved unexpectedly durable. Retail sales rose last month despite pressure from still-high inflation and rising borrowing costs. Government reports have shown recent gains in new-home sales and orders for long-lasting manufactured goods. And employers have added a healthy average of 314,000 jobs a month so far this year, with the unemployment rate, at 3.7%, still close to a half-century low.

In another sign of the job market's continuing durability, the Labor Department reported that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week by 26,000 to 239,000.

In the current April-June quarter, the economy is believed to be slowing further but still managing to maintain its growth. Economists surveyed by the data firm FactSet have estimated that annual growth for the quarter will amount to 1%.

"While the economy has outperformed expectations, our base case is that the lagged and cumulative effects of restrictive [interest rates] will slow the pace of activity going forward," Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, said in a research note.

President Joe Biden's chief economic adviser said Thursday that inflation numbers should improve through the second half of the year and that there's a reasonable chance the pace could get down around 2% by the time of the November 2024 election.

"Through the second half of the year, there's good reason to expect those numbers to continue to improve -- the policies are already in place," Director Lael Brainard told reporters at an event hosted by Christian Science Monitor in Washington. "There's every reason" to think it's possible that a pace in a range around 2% or slightly above 2% could be hit before the election, she said.

Housing costs, which have proved sticky so far, will also come down considerably, she said.

Brainard also echoed Biden in touting the administration's legislative achievements that stepped up investment in infrastructure, semiconductors and the green-energy transition. She spoke a day after the president delivered what the White House called a "cornerstone" address on his economic policy, "Bidenomics," with his office seeking to improve perceptions about his job performance before the 2024 election campaign gets into full swing.

Asked about the risk of the U.S. falling into a recession, Brainard noted that predictions for some time now have seen that happening in a three-month or six-month time frame before such projections fade.

"It's hard not to conclude that the economy is resilient and chugging along and doing pretty well," said Brainard, 61, who left her position as vice chair of the Fed earlier this year to head the National Economic Council. "We want to see stable growth, we want to see sustainable growth, but the resilience has really been notable."

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press, Ana Monteiro of Bloomberg News (TNS) and Ben Casselman of The New York Times.