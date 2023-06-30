Walnut Hill Phase 2 approved with bond in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- In a brief, specially called Planning Commission meeting, five of the seven Planning Commission members approved the final plat for Walnut Hill Phase 2.

City Attorney Shane Perry said developers were getting the benefit of a statute that had recently been changed and which will no longer be available to developers.

"They came forward to the city to ask to leverage [an option to provide a performance bond] ... since it was in our code, obviously they can do it," Perry said, adding that option has since been removed.

"What's not finished, and what's being bonded?" Perry asked the developers, who said the request had been submitted in April and that almost all of the work is now finished.

"Now we're kind of at the point where we'll save a few weeks so we don't have to wait... " Taylor Lindley with Crafton and Tull said.

City officials Dustin Phy and Mike Nida said the developers had met the necessary requirements.

Nida said the Water Utilities specifications require as-builts and a maintenance bond before they go to council.

"They should have everything ready," Nida said. "Everything has been tested and approved."

Planning Director Jessica Grady said the request is for Phase 2 only and said more phases will come before the city later.

Commissioners present were Carolyne Wendel, Dr. Karen Sherman, Greg Pickens, Michael Wilhelm and Samantha Flint. Absent were Al Fowler and Chris Johnson.