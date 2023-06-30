Walton Arts Center Trades Tunes For Blood Donations July 5

FYI
Red Cross Blood Drive
WHAT -- The Walton Arts Center began hosting community blood drives with live entertainment in May 2020 when the demand for blood rose due to the covid-19 pandemic and musicians were struggling as live performances were halted. The tradition has continued, and each blood drive still features local artists.
WHEN -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 5
WHO -- With Paul Price on guitar, 10-11:15 a.m.; Adams Collins on vibraphone, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; and Michael Puryear on cello, 1-2 p.m.
WHERE -- Starr Theater at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville
INFO -- Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org; however, drop-in appointments will be available.
[]