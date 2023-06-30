Walton Arts Center Trades Tunes For Blood Donations July 5

FYI

Red Cross Blood Drive

WHAT -- The Walton Arts Center began hosting community blood drives with live entertainment in May 2020 when the demand for blood rose due to the covid-19 pandemic and musicians were struggling as live performances were halted. The tradition has continued, and each blood drive still features local artists.

WHEN -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 5

WHO -- With Paul Price on guitar, 10-11:15 a.m.; Adams Collins on vibraphone, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; and Michael Puryear on cello, 1-2 p.m.

WHERE -- Starr Theater at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

INFO -- Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org; however, drop-in appointments will be available.

Tess Delaplain, oboe, and Tomoko Kashiwagi on piano perform Tuesday, July 6, 2021, during the Walton Arts Center American Red Cross Blood Drive inside the Starr Theater in the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Appointments are still available for today for the drive that that continues from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m..Check out nwaonline.com/210707Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

