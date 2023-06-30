WATCH: Westrock Coffee plans $300 million Conway expansion, 600 new jobs

Westrock Coffee Co. announced today a continuation of its expansion in Conway with a $300 million investment that will create 600 new jobs over the next five years. The company raised $75 million from equity investors to support the manufacturing buildout.

The Little Rock company will expand operations across the board at the Conway facility, including investments in product development, production, packaging and distribution. Westrock said salaries would average about $70,000 annually.

"We could not be more excited to headquarter our state-of-the-art extracts and ready-to-drink facility in Conway and Central Arkansas,” Scott T. Ford, chief executive officer and co-founder, said today in announcing the expansion. “By expanding our jobs and packaging facility, we are strengthening our foundation for growth and reinforcing our dedication to delivering quality beverage solutions.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders joined company executives, state and local officials for the announcement at Westrock’s Conway plant.

“Today's announcement further establishes Westrock Coffee as a worldwide leader and powerhouse within the food and beverage industry,” she said in a statement. “Westrock Coffee is another Arkansas-based success story, creating new, high paying jobs in Conway that will benefit this thriving community and the state as a whole for decades to come.”



