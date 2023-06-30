West LR development to have upscale hotel, restaurant

Colliers International's The Middle project near the junction of Interstate 430 and the Cantrell Road and Rodney Parham Road intersection, is still percolating, and the developer expects the complex will be built around a boutique hotel, with several other offerings.

"We are still working on fitting different users as pieces into the puzzle which will help orchestrate the end product," said Colliers' Arkansas Vice President of Brokerage Bill Pendergist. He anticipates engaging architects after that, at which point he expects to know the project's cost and square footage.

The company is currently working with an engineer to get the cost of preparing the project's location for utilities and site work.

Pendergist said he is excited about the development.

"This is an awesome project that we are ecstatic to be a part of," he said. "We love enhancing our community and bringing cool exciting stuff that gives our investors a nice rate of return at the same time."

He said there is "a firm commitment" from the hotel but declined to name the brand, adding that Colliers has "been engaged in negotiations and discussions with many other types of businesses that are not far enough along to divulge more info on those."

He said many of the potential businesses are food-related, including restaurants and a grocer.

Additionally, Colliers is negotiating with a few entertainment businesses, retailers, fitness businesses and medical groups that are interested in leasing a space at The Middle.

"We have been actively targeting new and exciting concepts that are not currently in our market," Pendergist said.

The Middle is near the $81 million rebuild of the I-430 and Arkansas 10 interchange that opened last month.

Neighbors include Windstream offices, CDI Contractors and FIS Global. The property is across Rodney Parham Road from Christ the King Catholic Church.