WH to address coach vacancy at a later time

White Hall School District Superintendent Gary Williams anticipates beginning conversations next week about how to fill the high school head football coaching vacancy left by Ryan Mallett.

The district's board met Thursday for the first time since Mallett's drowning at a beach on the Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday. Mallett, 35, had been the Bulldogs' coach since February 2022.

"We'll probably get through this week and let everything settle down, and we'll pick up the conversation when we come back on Monday," Williams said after the board meeting. "We're still in the grieving process and dealing with absorbing the news. The weekend should allow us to get to a point where we can get our heads clear and we can start to think through this process, so hopefully we'll have something moving forward next week."

This is the first of a two-week period in which teams in the Arkansas Activities Association cannot conduct any workouts. White Hall had held a team camp at Bulldog Stadium a week before Mallett's death.

Mallett's death was not discussed during the meeting but was referred to in an opening prayer by board President Dr. Raymond Jones.

ACTION ITEMS

Only two actions were taken during a special meeting Thursday.

The board voted 6-0 to increase the capacity of its kindergarten seats for students via School Choice from 36 to 39, and then to approve the applications for each student.

"Once we got through with our kindergarten registration, we had more spots available for school choice, so we had to revise our numbers to accommodate our school choice in kindergarten," Williams said. "A majority of them, of course, are from the general area, but most of them are from Jefferson County."

PERSONNEL MOVES

Jacob Brown will take over as soccer coach at White Hall High School.

Brown has also been hired as a PE teacher at Moody Elementary, middle school math teacher and junior high assistant football coach. Brown has been a math teacher in the Green Forest School District for the past two years.

Brown succeeds Zach Taylor, who became assistant principal at the middle school.

New hires in the district also include high school agri teacher Ashley Benson, who has been an EAST facilitator in the Lake Hamilton School District during the past year and has agri certification; high school science teacher Elizabeth Tuala, who has been an adult education instructor at Southeast Arkansas College for the past two years; Gandy Elementary fifth-grade teacher Kiarra Barnes, who has been a classroom teacher in the Pine Bluff School District the past two years.

The WHSD approved certified resignations for high school agriculture teacher Kisia Weeks and high school science teacher Sarah Horne, and a classified resignation for Taylor Elementary paraprofessional Gloria D. Johnson.

Classified transfers include Karia Beth Hall, from technology to tech assistant I, and Debra Waits from high school special education paraprofessional to in-school suspension paraprofessional.