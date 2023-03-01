3A BOYS: Reddick’s quick start spurs Dumas past Booneville in opening round

LAMAR -- After finishing as the Class 3A runner-up last year, Dumas senior guard Mike Reddick feels the Bobcats have unfinished business. It showed Tuesday on the opening day of the state tournament at Warrior Arena.

Reddick scored six of the team's initial nine points to get things going and finished with a game-high 23 points with 5 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 assists. That allowed Dumas to pull away for a commanding 76-32 victory against Booneville in a first-round matchup.

"We are coming into this tournament with a chip on our shoulders every game," Reddick said. "We want to get back to the finals and win it. We want to prove we can get back there and finish business this time."

The Bobcats (28-7) jumped out to a 28-8 lead after the initial quarter then led 43-20 heading into halftime.

Reddick, who is signed to play for the University of Arkansas at Monticello, and Tommy Reddick were just the one-two punch the offense needed in the first frame. Mike Reddick finished with 11 first-quarter points, while Tommy Reddick had 10.

Dumas didn't look back after that.

Dumas closed out the game strong by allowing just 12 second-half points. They held a 65-29 edge entering the final quarter and scored the final nine points of the game.

"We hang our hats on the defensive end," Dumas Coach Larry Harris said. "We know if we play defense, we give ourselves a chance. We preach that. We just came out of a regional tournament giving up 31, 37 and 28 points and just 32 this game. If we can do that, we will win some games."

Tommy Reddick (14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists) and Brandon Johnson (12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals) had big afternoons for Dumas.

Booneville (17-10) was guided by a team-high 19 points from CJ Johnson.

If Dumas is going to make another deep run this year, Harris knows Mike Reddick will be playing a key role as he did Tuesday to advance to the second round.

"He is a phenomenal player and has been with me for four years as a starter," Harris said. "He does everything for us, is a hard-working kid and almost a 4.0 student. You don't have to say anything extra to get him motivated because he is a gym rat."

CHARLESTON 40, HARMONY GROVE 39

The Tigers used a last-second shot and a defensive stop to keep their season alive Tuesday night at Warrior Arena.

Brevyn Ketter, who finished with a game-high 16 points, scored on a three-point play with 6.4 seconds left to give Charleston the win on the last basket of the contest. Reese Merechka scored 11 points for the Tigers.

Harmony Grove was led by Tyler McCormick's team-high 14 points.

In a back-and-forth game, Harmony Grove held leads after the first quarter (10-7), the second quarter (20-16) and the third quarter (30-28). Their edge was 39-37 with the ball and just 17.9 seconds left but Charleston took advantage of turnovers after that to rally for the victory.

RIVERVIEW 67, OSCEOLA 53

Riverview made sure there would be a new state champion by downing Osceola on the first day of the Class 3A state tournament.

The Raiders were led by a game-high 27 points from Tristan Cunningham, 13 points from Tucker Cunningham and 11 points from Tadrian Baker. Osceola's Terrence Nimmers (15 points) and Jerry Long (11 points) guided the offense.

Riverview (23-6) turned a 15-10 lead after the first quarter to 34-16 heading into halftime with a key second quarter. Osceola (18-7) then found itself down 46-32 after three quarters and never recovered.