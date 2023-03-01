6A STATE BOYS BASKETBALL: Bentonville, Cabot advance to quarterfinal round after surviving close calls

ROGERS -- Bentonville Coach Dick Rippee said Elijah Wilheim wasn't just given the start in the Class 6A boys state basketball tournament, but that the sophomore post earned it.

The 6-8 Wilheim, in the lineup in place of the injured Caden Miller, leaped high and tipped away an inbound pass near the Bryant bench and allowed the Tigers to come away with a 52-50 victory over the Hornets during Tuesday's first-round game in Mountie Arena.

"Some things like that happen all the time," Wilheim said. "You just never know. Sometimes you just have to push through and have to get ready for the next shot. It happened to be my shot. So I stepped in and do what I do."

Wilheim's tip was one of two defensive plays Bentonville (21-8) needed in the closing seconds to secure the victory and advance to Thursday's quarterfinals against 6A-Central champion Jonesboro. Bryant (20-11) appeared to be ready to tie the game, but Cedric Jones had his layup blocked by Jaylen Lee, then Wilheim's tip came on the ensuing inbound play.

Bentonville missed a chance to secure the win by missing the front end of a one-and-one free-throw opportunity with 6 seconds, and Bryant's long three-point attempt as the buzzer was well short of the rim.

"You gotta earn your next practice," Rippee said. "You gotta earn your next game. You gotta earn things in the state tournament; nobody's going to give it to you.

"I thought our guys did a great job minus a returning all-state player that can change the game with his defense around the rim. I thought Elijah Wilheim was fantastic. He did a great job."

Bentonville took the lead for good when Lee muscled up a bucket between two Bryant defenders and snapped a 48-48 deadlock. Owen Dehrmann added a jumper to give the Tigers a 52-48 lead with 1:03 remaining, but Jones added two free throws with 27.8 seconds left to close out the scoring.

Lee finished with 21 points to lead Bentonville, while Derhmann added 10. Jones finished with 14 to lead Bryant, while Drake Fowler chipped in 13.

CABOT 60, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 57

Braydon Hall's three-pointer with 3:50 remaining snapped a 48-48 tie and gave Cabot the lead for good as the Panthers held off Northside in the late game.

Dar'Marion Savoy's two free throws gave Northside (18-13) a 48-46 lead with 5:33 left to play, but Cabot (20-8) scored the next eight points and owned a 54-48 lead after Jermaine Christopher's free throw with 2:57 on the clock. The Grizzlies cut the gap to 59-57 on Marco Smith's three-pointer with 24 seconds left.

Christopher then hit a free throw with 22.6 seconds remaining to give Cabot a three-point cushion, and Northside missed three game-tying 3-point attempts in the closing seconds.

Jarrett Coleman had 21 points and Hall 19 to lead Cabot, which advances to Thursday's 8:30 p.m. quarterfinal against Springdale Har-Ber.

Denarion Whitmore had 17 for Northside, including 10 in the second quarter as the Grizzlies built a 37-25 halftime lead, while Savoy added 16 and Smith chipped in 13.