Arkansas Senate committee advances bill to allow state Capitol monument commemorating ‘unborn children aborted’

LITTLE ROCK -- An Arkansas Senate committee on Tuesday advanced a bill that would require the secretary of state to permit and arrange the placement on the state Capitol grounds of a suitable monument commemorating "unborn children aborted" during the era of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling under Roe v. Wade.

In a voice vote with Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, dissenting, the Senate committee sent Senate Bill 307 by Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, to the 35-member Senate. If enacted, the measure would be known as the "Monument to Unborn Children Display Act."

On June 24, then-Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge signed a certificate implementing a 2019 law that bans abortions in Arkansas except to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency, just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion across the nation.

Under Senate Bill 307, the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission would oversee the selection of the artist and design of the monument "with input from pro-life groups in Arkansas."

The secretary of state would have final approval of the selection of the artist and design of the monument selected by the commission before any construction is started under SB307.

Upon approval of the artist and design, the secretary of state would be required to arrange for the construction, placement and dedication of the monument on the state Capitol grounds by private entities at no expense to the state of Arkansas.

The bill would establish on the books of the state treasurer, the state auditor and the state's chief fiscal officer a trust fund to consist of gifts, grants and donations from individuals and organizations and other funds as may be provided by law. The trust fund would be used exclusively for erecting and maintaining a suitable monument on the state Capitol grounds commemorating "unborn children aborted" during the Roe v. Wade era.

Tucker said he hopes everyone can agree it is by and large an intensely personal decision for a person choosing to get an abortion for varying reasons.

"Some women, who made that decision, may regret it or ... may appreciate having a monument on the state Capitol," he said. "I am not saying it is universal, but I would have to believe that there are scores of women out there who felt like they had to make a decision either for their own health or for whatever reason it might be, and for there to be a public monument, which is a visual reminder, would just be adding pain to the process."

Hammer said he wants to be respectful of women who have made decisions to have abortions, including some women who found themselves in unfortunate situations.

"I want the monument to be tasteful, respectful [and] honoring of the babies that were not privileged to see life on Earth, although I believe life begins at conception," he said.

"I would want it to be sensitive to the fact that if somebody walks by that monument it respects the multitude of emotions that are represented in that monument," Hammer said. "But at the same token, we do have monuments on the Capitol grounds that celebrate life, as in the Little Rock Nine, that recognize lives that were given in the line of duty both in the military and as public servants. We have monuments for a wide range of things on the Capitol grounds."

He said it is important to have visual reminders of a painful chapter in the state's history.

During the period from 1973 until 2022, at least 236,243 elective abortions were performed in Arkansas, according to Hammer's Senate Bill 307.

"I think the number alone is significant enough that it deserves recognition, and we deserve to be reminded of it," Hammer said.

But Tucker said "we are just memorializing the consequence of a conscious choice that these women made."

He said people in Arkansas have strong opinions on multiple sides about abortion, but the other memorials on the state Capitol largely have broad support among the state's general population.

Hammer countered that "I think the majority has spoken on the [abortion] issue.

"The Ten Commandment monument was a very controversial monument that was placed on the Capitol, but the majority spoke because I think they saw the value in having a reminder," he said.

Afterward, Hammer said he hopes the proposed monument could be erected onto the state Capitol grounds within the next two years. He said he has been approached by monument companies interested in donating the monument.