Benton County Quorum Court to let voters decide on increasing dues for Beaver Lake Fire Department

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Quorum Court approved a special election to decide whether to increase the annual fee for the Beaver Lake Fire Department.

The board for the Beaver Lake Fire Department requested the Quorum Court approve an ordinance for the special election. The justices of the peace approved the ordinance at Tuesday's meeting.

The election will be May 9. The annual fee is $150, and the request is for an increase to $200 yearly.

Steve Long, who lives in the district, encouraged the Quorum Court to approve the ordinance to allow the members to vote on the measure.

"Let the voters of the fire district take control over fees," he said.

Long said voting against the special election would deny the will of the people in the process.

Sheila Gallagher, a member of the district, said she was divided on the issue but questioned whether there is an emergency requiring the special election.

She wanted the board to hire a part-time chief who could determine staffing issues before having a special election.

David Cauldwell, a fire board member, said the board is seeking to hire a part-time chief who may be able to hire more part-time staff. Cauldwell said the staffing will continue to be sparse for the remainder of the year. He said more coverage will be increased next year if the fee increase passes in the election.

Larry Smith, another board member, encouraged the Quorum Court to approve the ordinance for the special election to give the members an opportunity to vote.

Mary Gardener, who lives in the district, said communication had improved with the fire board, but she did not think the communication had improved enough to support the special election. She asked the justices of the peace to vote against the ordinance.

Justice of the Peace Joel Jones moved for the Quorum Court to approve the ordinance. He said he knows the board has changed and is looking for a new chief. He said the new board had not yet met or provided the Quorum Court with any additional information.

Jones asked audience members who live in the district for a show of hands whether they were in favor of or opposed to the ordinance. More people favoring the vote raised their hands.

Justice of the Peace Ken Farmer said the Quorum Court would be adding another year of uncertainty to the fire board and district if it did not approve the ordinance.

The justices of the peace voted 13-1 to approve the special election. Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger was the lone vote against the ordinance.

The Quorum Court voted to suspended the rules and held the three readings at Tuesday's meeting. The vote was the same on the next two readings. The ordinance needed three readings for the special election to be placed on the ballot.

Bollinger said he voted against the ordinance because he was concerned that members of the fire district had not been given enough time to be made aware of the election and tax increase.

The board attempted to increase the fees last year but ended up withdrawing the measure.

The board withdrew a petition in August to start a process to raise the rates. Under the plan that was withdrawn, residents would have had to pay based on the appraised value of their homes.

There was heavy opposition to the planned rate increases.