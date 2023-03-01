Bentonville mayor looks back at 2022 and to future in State of the City address

BENTONVILLE -- Mayor Stephanie Orman gave her State of the City address Tuesday night, looking back at city highlights that happened last year.

Her address came at the end of a 17-item City Council meeting.

"As I reflect on 2022, I am grateful for our city employees and all they do, for this council and their wisdom and support, for those who choose to serve with their talents and time on a city board or commission, and for a community that works to volunteer and serve our neighbors each and every day," she said. "Whether you are a long-time resident or you have just moved here, the city of Bentonville welcomes you and encourages you to take an active role with us as we strive each day to make Bentonville the best place in the United States for all to live, work and play."

A "can-do" attitude defines the city and continues to deliver results and allows officials to honestly face challenges by listening, learning and collaborating for better solutions, Orman said.

Bentonville is a top destination for regional, national and worldwide travelers, she said.

"From our vibrant downtown square and what we affectionately refer to as the 'Best Trailhead in America' to numerous historical areas, world-class museums, expansive recreational facilities and programs and diverse culinary options, many are visiting our city, and many of those visitors are determining Bentonville is a great place to call home."

The declaration of Bentonville as the "The Mountain Biking Capital of the World" continues to attract biking enthusiasts across the country and the world to enjoy award-winning trails, Orman said. In 2022, Bentonville was announced as the new home of the U.S. National Mountain Bike Team.

The city continues to see announcements of investment in new housing and businesses driven by an inspiring entrepreneurial spirit, economic resilience, a focus on high quality of life and healthy lifestyles, public safety initiatives, innovative and responsible planning and design, inclusive parks, recreation and library programming, infrastructure investments, and a growing arts, outdoor recreation and cultural scene, she said.

In April 2021, residents passed a bond extension designed to help the city keep up with growth, infrastructure, public safety and efficiency improvements without a tax increase.

"A major focus of 2022 for staff was to get proposed bond projects designed, bid and underway for completion under the first bond drawdown," Orman said.

Senior staff led 611 full-time employees and 147 part-time employees in 2022.

"I am pleased to tell you tonight Bentonville enjoyed another great year for sales tax with our per penny amount eclipsing $21 million for the first time," she said. "Bentonville's 2022 sales tax receipts increased by 11% compared to 2021 collections."

Transportation Department 2022 capital projects included the completion of the Northwest Third/Southwest Eighth Street bike lane improvements and the South Main Street improvement, which included new widened sidewalks, drainage and street lighting. Water Tower Road phase 1, which included a roundabout and the connection of Southeast Eighth Street from Water Tower Road to Interstate 49, was also completed. The Eighth Street project that extends from Southwest I Street to Southeast J Street is under construction and will provide additional vehicle travel lanes for east/west traffic and the addition of sidewalks and a two-way cycle track that extends the length of the project. The section from Southwest I to South Walton Boulevard was completed and reopened to traffic flow. In stage 1 of the bond program, there are 15 street projects and 13 drainage projects in design phase, Orman said.

The Street Department completed 13 miles of pavement preservation, used 210 tons of asphalt for pothole repair and completed 12 miles of pavement crack sealing, Orman said.

In 2022, an estimated 4.5 million people, including 2.5 million trail users, visited a city public park. The parks team produced more than 140 recreation programs and special events attended by more than 596,000 people and producing more than $4.3 million in revenue, Orman said.

In June, the city opened the Orchards Park Dog Park and destination play area, fulfilling a major need for the park since it opened 10 years ago, Orman said.

In December, the city added its 22nd park by accepting a donation from the Bogle Family and formally adding Bob and Marilyn Bogle Park, Orman said.

During 2022, the city Emergency Communications Center handled approximately 112,955 calls. About 45,674 calls were Police Department calls for service. Another 7,015 calls were related to fire and EMS calls for service, Orman said.

Two large projects approved by the 2021 bond extension were finalized in 2022. The Police Department completed the selection of a public safety radio system and entered into a contract with RACOM/Harris to complete a new radio system. The P25 system will allow full interoperability with surrounding agencies, Orman said.

In December, the department began construction of a training facility that will include a live-fire training range, K9 training course and growth for future expansion of training facilities. Completion is set for April.

Bentonville continues to rank in the top five safest cities in Arkansas to live in, Orman said.

The Fire Department received 12,067 fire/EMS calls for service, up 5% over 2021. There was a 12.4% increase in fires (170), a 33% increase in rescue calls for service (144) and 10.5% increase in automatic alarm calls (739). The Fire Training Division conducted 58,654 hours of training, a 20% increase over 2021, Orman said.

The Building and Fire Division saw a 2% increase in building permits (4,806), a 2% decrease in permit fees ($2.3 million) and a 31% decrease in permit value. The office conducted 1,053 housing unit inspections, a 43% increase. They conducted 12,112 building inspections on new construction, a 7% increase, and did 3,071 fire inspections on existing commercial buildings, a 60% increase. In 2022, they conducted 18 fire investigations, down 10% from 2021, according to the mayor's address.

In 2022, the public library recorded 763,427 circulations of its collections, including checkouts of physical materials and downloads of digital books. This is the library's highest circulation ever, Orman said.

Bentonville planning processed 384 projects, an increase of 5% from property line adjustments, lot splits, rezonings, conditional uses, variances and waivers. Development items made up 58% of all projects and zoning requests made up 42%, Orman said.

In 2022, the Planning Commission reviewed 79 rezoning requests, up two from the previous year, and 38 conditional uses, up 65%, Orman said.

City planning reviewed 74 large-scale developments, up 23% from 2021, she said.

Appointed City Council members and city staff worked with a housing affordability work group throughout 2022 to study and make recommendations to improve the supply of and access to affordable, attainable housing. The Housing Affordability Work Group presented its report to City Council on Jan. 24. Staff is evaluating, prioritizing and assessing the feasibility of the recommendations.

"As we look to 2023, we will commemorate the 150th birthday of Bentonville and our incorporation as a city," Orman said. "We look forward to celebrating this milestone with the community as we reflect on who we are, where we came from, what we have accomplished as a community and how we continue to improve upon our future together."