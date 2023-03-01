Comets crown Senators behind King

BLYTHEVILLE -- Mills struggled collectively on offense Tuesday, but its floor general did enough damage to compensate for it while helping keep the Comets' state championship hopes alive.

Q.J. King churned out a game-high 26 points as Mills rallied to knock off Joe T. Robinson 49-42 in the first round of the Class 4A boys state tournament at Chickasaw Arena.

The 5-9 guard also added 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists for the Comets, who needed everything it got out of King to skate past their former conference rivals.

Mills (20-13), which will face Farmington on Thursday in the second round, got a combined 10 points from its other two top players in Keaton Cross and Jaylon Ento and attempted 31 field goals, which is well below what they normally take. But according to Coach Raymond Cooper, there may have been a good reason for what he called his team's sluggish play.

"I think that may have been me and the coaching staff's fault," he explained. "We had a little food issue, and the kids literally had to eat on the bus on the way up here. So we'll do a better job of getting all that together next time."

King ensured that there would be a next time, especially in the fourth quarter when he scored nine of his points to spearhead a Comets' spurt that ultimately led to their victory.

"Q.J. has been here," Cooper said. "He did exactly what a guy that's played as much basketball as he has is supposed to do, especially in the biggest of moments. We didn't play our best, but he was able to step up and have a big game for us while as a team we were just trying to find our way."

Bryson Calamese scored 15 points, and Gavin Rath had nine points for Robinson (20-11), which scored the last six points of the second quarter to take a 23-21 lead into the locker room. The Senators hit 3 of 13 (23%) shots in the third quarter but trailed only 31-29 going into the final period.

However, Robinson made only one of its first eight shots in that fourth quarter. In the meantime, Mills went on a 10-2 run over that same span, with King either scoring or assisting on eight of those points, to build a enough of a cushion to win going away.

"Defense was the key," Cooper said. "That's the one thing that we harped on the last few days. Sometimes you get to these games, you get into early foul trouble, your offense isn't good, but defense is something you hang your hat on, and that was something we were able to do."

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 66, FOUNTAIN LAKE 44

A 15-0 fourth-quarter run sparked a closing push by Little Rock Christian (24-8).

Landren Blocker had 21 points and was one of four players with at least 10 points for the Warriors, who led 52-42 with just over six minutes left in the game until a lay-up from Jameel Wesley II started their onslaught. J.J. Andrews scored 16 points, Ben Fox netted 11 and Wesley ended with 10.

Colby Lambert led Fountain Lake with 16 points. The Cobras got as close as 47-40 early in the fourth. Evan East and Dillon Dettmering added eight points each.