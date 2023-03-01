Economic developers elect McNew president

Nancy Lee McNew is the 2023 president of the Arkansas Economic Developers & Chamber Executives Board of Directors.

McNew is vice president of the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County.

McNew was first elected to the AEDCE board in January 2020. McNew has served on the scholarship committee, membership committee, education committee, and annual conference committee. She currently chairs the Annual Conference committee.

As AEDCE president, McNew also sits on the Arkansas Economic Development Foundation/Arkansas Industrial & Economic Development Foundation Board, according to a news release.

The AEDCE board also includes First Vice-President Gary Troutman with the Hot Springs Metro Partnership/ Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce; Second Vice President Steve Cox with the Rogers Lowell Chamber, and Treasurer/Secretary Julie Allen with the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce.

AEDCE is the state’s premier association representing professional and volunteer economic developers and chamber executives in Arkansas, according to the release.

Chamber invites non-profits to exhibit at expo

The Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications for non-profits to exhibit free in the Community Spotlight at Business Expo 2023 on May 4 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The Community Spotlight, sponsored by SEARK Heating & Air, will be in the West Concourse near the main entrance of the arena, providing organizations high visibility, according to the Chamber newsletter.

The Chamber is offering this space free to Jefferson County non-profit, community, and human service agencies. Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis with special consideration given to Chamber members.

For this year’s casino themed event, the Chamber is encouraging participants to come up with a casino-style game for their booths.

Business Expo begins at 7:30 a.m. May 4 with the Business Expo Breakfast at the Convention Center Banquet Hall. The program is from 8-9 a.m. Breakfast tickets are $20 each or $250 for a table of eight people.

The Trade Show opens with a VIP Hour from 9-10 a.m. and it’s open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The booth rate is $250 for members and $360 for non-members.

Details: Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, at (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Parole Board to meet

The Arkansas Parole Board will hold its regular monthly board meetings at 9 a.m. March 9 in the Parole Board lobby and 9 a.m. March 23 in the Richard Lee Richardson Auditorium at the Arkansas Parole Board at North Little Rock.

The full calendar of hearings and meetings can be found at https://doc.arkansas.gov/parole-board/ under Meeting Information and Hearings & Board Schedule. Details: (501) 682-3850.

Ole Miss names locals to honors’ lists

The University of Mississippi named students to the fall 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll and Dean’s Honor Roll.

CHANCELLOR’S HONOR ROLL

Local honorees included Leah Chrismond, of Lake Village; Abigail Hornbeck, of White Hall; Lauren Hord, of Stuttgart; Hagan Hord, of Stuttgart; Amelia Ward, of Monticello; and Molly Bohanan, of Stuttgart. The Chancellor’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.75-4.00, according to a news release.

DEAN’S HONOR ROLL

Local recipients were Sean Cunningham of DeWitt; Abby Stratton of Stuttgart; and Kinsey Everett of DeWitt. The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

UA’s Fulbright College honors locals

The Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville named southeast Arkansas students to the fall 2022 Dean’s List.

Recipients are Annie Bauman of Stuttgart; Samuel Breedlove of Monticello; Mary Burdan of McGehee; Kayla Chatman of Pine Bluff; Mackenzie Crook of Monticello; Samara Crouse of Lake Village; Anna Garner of Watson; Caroline Groves of Monticello; Patricia Henry of Dumas; Jennifer Miller of DeWitt; Sarah Silliman of Sheridan; Jordan Simpson of Sheridan; Laura Workman of Sheridan; and Paige Wyatt of Pine Bluff.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, the following students achieved at least a 3.75 grade-point average for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours, according to a news release.



