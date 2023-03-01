County’s chief exec touts port in speech

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde gave his State of the County address on Tuesday at the North Little Rock Innovation Hub, marking the first time the space has hosted the event.

The event also featured a performance from Argenta Community Theater for the first time, with over 150 in attendance.

Hyde, the county’s chief executive, thanked the many elected officials present before giving his address. He mentioned that Pulaski County is a regional leader in economic development, innovation and accessible community services “by being fiscally conservative and goal-oriented.” In his speech, Hyde pointed out the Little Rock Port as a “bedrock” for expanding its ability to attract employers and positively impact the economy. It currently provides jobs for over 10,000 individuals in central Arkansas counties.

Since Hyde took office in 2015, the Pulaski County Brownfields program, which supports redevelopment of vacant and contaminated properties, has provided more than $1.6 million in funding to support 54 redevelopment projects. It has also leveraged approximately $145 million for remediation projects in rural and urban areas and saved 10 historical buildings, thus creating hundreds of construction and permanent jobs.

“A vitally important aspect of our growth and progress is based on our commitment to innovation,” Hyde said. “By implementing innovative technology, infrastructure and sustainability programs, Pulaski County has positioned itself for a bright and prosperous future.” By the end of next year, the county’s two solar farms will provide over 90% of the county’s buildings and port’s offices energy. As a result, Hyde said, the county expects to save approximately $250,000 a year in electricity costs.

In addition, the energy and efficiency improvements to all county buildings are projected to reduce energy and water consumption by 68% and save taxpayers an additional $446,000 annually.

Hyde also mentioned Pulaski County was the first to establish curbside recycling for residents in unincorporated areas. The program has seen approximately 3 million pounds of recycled materials diverted from landfills every year.

The county’s first Crisis Stabilization Unit was also mentioned, as it has served 1,300 individuals annually, with an average stay of two and a half days.

“This translates into 2,756 days of treatment as opposed to incarceration,” Hyde said.

The state’s first Community Village for chronically homeless people at 6900 Green Road on a 150-acre lot in a rural part of southwest Pulaski County will offer a permanent and an affordable option for those seeking housing. Led by Community Services Department Director Frederick Love, the village will provide residents with programs to assist them with physical and emotional needs.

For the past eight years, Hyde said the county has doubled its Rental Assistance Program, added a veterans housing component and extended its Emergency Solutions Program to assist the homeless.

“Annually, our supportive housing programs help 453 individuals suffering from behavioral disorders, chronic illness and HIV/AIDS,” he said. “Participants receive the comfort of knowing they have a safe place to call home while receiving essential medical and behavioral health services.” Over 700 veterans receive assistance every year by the housing and rental assistance program.

The Pulaski County Youth Services department has flourished since its inception by “engaging young citizens and empowering them” with necessary resources, Hyde said.

The free ACT Prep Program averages 500 participants a year, and the new Teen Court Model for Restorative Justice is a credited class where students can correct behaviors and develop healthy habits.

In 2019, after-school and summer programs were expanded to the Higgins, Oak Grove and McAlmont communities. These programs now serve 200 youth a day, 70% of whom come from single-parent homes and are 80% more likely to need nutritional assistance.

To meet the demand, Hyde announced that this summer the county will partner with Lawson Elementary School in the Pulaski County Special School District and Seis Puentes, a nonprofit organization in North Little Rock with programs that help Hispanic people with education, information and resources. A summer workforce preparedness program will also launch at Mills High School in southeast Pulaski County to connect students with local employers.

Hyde also reviewed the county’s recent allocation of American Rescue Plan Funds for many projects. The county was able to partner with the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance to provide the delivery of 140,000 meals to over 11,000 residents last year.

The funds also gave way for the county to partner with the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub to bring STEAM programs to students via the hub’s mobile makerspace. Over 2,000 youth have benefited from the mobile makerspace’s various workshops.

Hyde addressed the county’s close monitoring of traffic flow around Two Rivers Park, the Big Dam Bridge and the River Trail System to ensure safety of visitors. A new traffic circle was installed at Two Rivers Park trailhead and at North Landing at the foot of the Big Dam Bridge.

One of the most exciting developments, Hyde said, is the all-inclusive playground at Two Rivers Park. Once complete, it will be the largest all-inclusive playground in the state.

“Concurrently, the county is in the process of updating all of our county-owned playgrounds to meet ADA compliance,” he added. “Soon, there will be 10 inclusive playgrounds in the unincorporated areas of the county.” Hyde, a former state legislator, concluded by saying that “While retrograde policies and divisiveness have afflicted many within our state, Pulaski County will not stand for it.

“We will continue to innovate and move forward, never backwards,” he said. “We will work together to ensure that Pulaski County is a community where everyone feels welcome and respected. Together we have achieved much, and together we can achieve more.” County Attorney Adam Fogleman said the county is forward-looking and working on efforts now for the solar array and the community village, which will have lasting impacts.

“The judge did a great job over the last eight years,” he said. “He’s put together a very good team. And with that team, we’ve been able to make pretty big strides in a lot of areas. It’s hard to really encapsulate all the business of a county into a relatively short speech. But I think he hit the high points on the major strides that have been taken in the last eight years and certainly in the last four.”



