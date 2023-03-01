Daily record

Marriages

Connor Jawor, 21, of Sherwood and Addie Hughes, 21, of Port Horon, Mich. Alyssa Edens, 30, and Kendral Jones, 34, both of Jacksonville.

Edwin Hernandez Gonzalez, 23, and Karina Lucas, 22, both of Little Rock. Jacquez Collins, 25, and Shaneikiya Steel, 24, both of Maumelle.

Rocky Jennings, 21, and Chloe Parks, 19, both of Conway.

Crystal Ziegler, 30, and Tammy Poteet, 45, both of Cabot.

Tony Pruett, 50, and Jennifer Lester, 50, both of Little Rock.

Barkley Boyd, 33, and Annastasia Serfaty, 27, both of Little Rock.

Matthew Bradley, 29, and Tristen Clanton, 26, both of Little Rock.

Ivann Roseby, 34, and Jerlycia Eperson,

Police nab stabbing suspect, ID victim

ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE

North Little Rock police Monday afternoon identified the victim and arrested the suspect in a fatal Sunday stabbing.

Michael Williams, 57, faces a first-degree murder charge in the killing of Nikista Jackson, 39, police said.

Officers detained Williams, who was at the residence in the 700 block of Bethany Road where Jackson was found fatally wounded around 2:36 p.m. Jackson died later at an area hospital.

26, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-686. Claressa Davis v. Samuel Olive. 23-690. Anna Squire v. Klayton Babin. 23-707. Jesus Santiago-Lopez v. Brittany Santiago-Lopez.

23-720. Jaclyn White v. Patrick White. 23-721. Nicholas Beasley v. Nikki Hampton.

23-724. Carlos Norwood v. De’Quean Norwood.

23-725. Olivia Brunson v. Brianna Brunson.

GRANTED

22-131. Reginald Cooley v. Genese Obiaga.

22-1369. Donna Blackwell v. Brent Blackwell.

22-4277. Kelly Buck v. Brady Buck.

23-81. Heidi Thompson v. John Thompson.

23-166. Mark Moore v. Catherine Moore. 23-320. Brianne Crockom v. Frank Crockom.



