El Dorado man charged with rape, kidnapping

An El Dorado man has been charged with rape, kidnapping, first-degree criminal mischief, interference with emergency communications, third-degree domestic battery and endangering the welfare of a minor following the attack and sexual assault of a Camden woman he had previously been in a relationship with.

Chance Rogers, 29, was released on a $100,000 bond from Judge Ryan Phillips on Jan. 23.

According to an affidavit from the Camden Police Department, on Jan. 23, officers responded to the Ouachita County Medical Center in reference to a sexual assault.

The victim in the case told police Rogers drove to her home, where she lives with her young child, and attacked her, choking her in her bedroom before violently sexually assaulting her, according to the affidavit.

She alleged that after the assault, she escaped the bedroom and hid in her car, where Rogers, she said, continued to harass her, including by ripping the handle off her vehicle and trying to puncture her tires.

Rogers then brought her child out of the house to force her to exit the vehicle, she claimed. When she followed them inside her house, Rogers dragged her around by her hair and punched her repeatedly in the stomach and genitals, she told police.

The victim reported punching Rogers in the face and scratching his neck in self-defense.

After Rogers left her home, the woman reportedly went to Ouachita County Medical Center where police saw that her left elbow was bruised, right hand was swollen and she had bruises on her left thigh. Carpet burn was also indicated on her buttocks, according to police.

The affidavit states that when Rogers was arrested he did not want to give a statement because "women are always the victim."

The report notes that Rogers had injuries consistent with the victim's statement.

According to court records, Rogers was previously convicted in 2019 of terroristic threatening. He was sentenced to five years probation in that case.