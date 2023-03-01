Habitat will sell hotel’s items

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

That’s the thought process of Angela J. White Smith, Jefferson County Habitat for Humanity CEO, who saw the inside remains of the Pine Bluff Convention Center Hotel as an opportunity to raise money for a good cause while saving the city money during the demolition process.

Habitat for Humanity provides a path to home ownership for qualified families who are currently living in substandard housing. Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey said to board members, during the Civic Auditorium Complex Commission meeting held last week, that Smith proposed an opportunity that he felt would be beneficial to both parties.

“We need to start looking at liquidating what is in the hotel, and Angela graciously brought a proposal,” said McCorvey.

According to Smith, who has served on the Habitat for Humanity board for almost four years, the non-profit organization would host a sale of the remaining items in the hotel, with all proceeds going to the organization. The commission unanimously voted in favor of the partnership in the liquidation sale.

Smith said a home Habitat for Humanity began renovating in February of last year is still incomplete after depleting all funds due to high shipping and materials costs.

“Obviously we know the hotel is going to be demoed,” she said. “The content of the hotel is something I believe could raise us some money.” From old chairs to old beds, though some would think no one would want those items, Smith believes selling them will benefit those who may have less.

“People thrift and they hunt and they repurpose,” said Smith.

This won’t be her first hosting gig, as Smith said her organization hosted a warehouse sale and sold more than $3,000 in items within the first 45 minutes.

“If McCorvey and the board would be so gracious enough to allow us to run a fundraiser basically for your junk, ’cause essentially it is going to save in the demo cost, because all those things just go to a landfill and dumpster,” said Smith. “We know how to do it.” Smith said Habitat for Humanity will work with volunteers to get a pricing list together and run the sale over a weekend in mid-to late-March.

“Hopefully, then, we take those proceeds and finish the house and have some money left to do another house,” said Smith.

Some board members were concerned the condition of the hotel was a liability to the general public and those who enter the building. Discussions were made to have all for-sale items moved to the lobby or outdoors, with liability waivers signed by the public. Smith said she would also suggest no children be allowed.

“I look at it from the standpoint that we don’t have to deal with this whole thing and let Habitat for Humanity deal with it,” said McCorvey who said he has received numerous calls from people who are interested in the hotel items. “Meanwhile we empty the hotel, so when it’s time to demo we don’t have that stuff and have to deal with it.” The hotel is currently being surveyed, as McCorvey said more land, which is owned by the city, will be needed.

“The new hotel is much larger than the current hotel,” said McCorvey, who added the city council will have to approve the acquisition of the land for the hotel.

In other business, Mc-Corvey said a 5G tower may be in the works, as two interested cellphone services have looked at the Convention Center as a potential site. According to McCorvey, it takes three interested cellphone companies before a 5G tower is built, rendering approximately $1.5 million to the Convention Center once it is done. McCorvey expects construction of the 5G tower to begin in 2024.

In the financial overview of the meeting, McCorvey reported the 2022 year-to-date actual revenue at $150,850, actual expense at $181,591 and actual net at -$30,741, ending the Convention Center financials in the red.

He also presented a list of non-revenue events for 2022 that were held in the facility with potential earnings of $265,282.74 if those events were charged a fee. The King Cotton Holiday Classic ate most of that balance ($176,858.74) with the remainder mostly attributed to city council meetings and various events hosted by the city or Go Forward Pine Bluff.

Non-revenue events for January 2023 totaled $8,978. It was noted that the city pays the Convention Center insurance.

McCorvey said GFPB has paid $150,000 toward its balance due to King Cotton with the remainder to be paid in installments.

Moving forward, the board agreed the budget for any event the Convention Center hosts needs to be set several months in advance along with actual expenses so everybody knows ahead of time.



